Luanda — The Angolan striker Gelson is experiencing one of the greatest moments since he arrived at the Alcochete academy after scoring four goals in a Sporting B match.

The striker, who moved in this season from 1º de Agosto after being the top scorer and champion of Angola, helped Sporting B to take an important step to maintain in the Primera Liga championship with a 5-1 win over Olhanense.

According to local media in Alcochete, Sporting dominated from start to finish under Gelson's leadership. In addition to the four goals he scored, Gelson was one of the main organizers of the game and an arrow pointed to the goal, as "Sapodesporto.pt" writes.

O Jornal Record.pt apresenta vídeo intitulado "o póquer de Gelson Dala que maravilhou Alcochete".

The Jornal Record.pt presents video titled "Gelson Dala's poker that enchanted Alcochete".

On its turn, , ogogo.com underlines "Gelson Dala's poker featured in social media".

Youtube shows the goals of the Angolan and the rapporteur nicknamed Gelson "the magic".

In 10 games for Sporting B, Gelson scored seven goals but was absent for a few days due to an injury that left him out of the first call of the new era of the Palancas Negras (National team of Angola).

Jacinto Mundo Dala "Gelson", born on July 13, 1996 in Luanda, is 1.75 high and weighs 67 kg.