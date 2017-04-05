Liberia: Religious Community Vital to October Election

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Jeremiah Swen said the religious community is an integral part in the upcoming October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections.

Making the statement over the weekend in Brewerville at the climax of the third convention of the Universal Baptist Church, Swen said religious leaders should use their pulpits to educate their members regarding the electoral process.

Swen committed his political leader and party to a cordially working with the religious community for the betterment of the country. In that direction, Swen cautioned that the church is not the building but a group of individuals that are within the church and as such, every member is entitled to make a choice that will bring about the total emancipation of its citizens.

"If you do not love something, it won't be criticized; you will only criticize what you have loved for, and it is good that you criticize what you love in order to be guided along the way in the discharge of duties," he noted.

The ANC general secretary furthered recommitted his party to the Universal Baptist Church to at all-time come to their calls indicating that they are always opened to receiving any invitees as his political leader is dedicated to service.

The convention was held in Gaynamah Town in Brewerville outside of Monrovia at the Berean Missionary Baptist Church which was founded 1975. According to the national vice-president of the Universal Baptist Church, Ballah W. Bue, the effort of the ANC to have their representation at their convention was highly appreciated and it is something that will be remembered.

Bue named River Cess, Bomi and Montserrado counties and 50 churches, particularly concern about rural ministries as areas where participants were drawn, adding "we annually meet to discuss issues pertaining to the growth of church."

"Our pulpits will be used to sensitize our members about the upcoming general and presidential elections as the outcome of the election is everybody business," Bue said.

"This time around we will not sit on the fence and watch the electoral process, anything that goes wrong we will all be affected; we will guide our people and pray to God to give us a God-fearing leader for the country".

Meanwhile, he has urged the religious community to consider themselves as an integral part of the country's decision making processes.