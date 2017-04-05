A high-powered mission of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) led by the vice chairperson of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons and Lead Panelist in charge of Liberia, Brigette Sylvia Mabandla, arrived yesterday Tuesday, April 4, in Monrovia on a two-week appraisal of Liberia's Self-Assessment Report.

The 11 member delegation will visit several counties to engage major stakeholders on the African Peer Review process and discuss key issues in Liberia's country review report, according to a press release from the mission.

Since acceding to the APRM Framework in 2011, Liberia has and continues to play a crucial role in promoting the institution as a vehicle for good governance on the African continent said the release. In preparation for this validation process, Liberia has signed an MOU, trained personnel of four Technical Research Institutes (TRIs), launched and conducted nationwide sensitization campaigns, conducted the country's self-assessment study and presented a zero draft of the self-assessment study report, the release stated.

The APRM External Review Mission's visit is intended to verify these processes, hold consultations with various stakeholders and produce Liberia's country review report, which will subsequently be presented at the African Union special summit slated for June/July 2017.

Established in 2003 as an African Union initiative for promoting good governance within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), the objectives of the APRM are primarily to foster the adoption of policies, standards and practices that lead to political stability, high economic growth, sustainable development and accelerated sub-regional and continental economic integration. The Mission anticipates these objectives to be realized through experience sharing and reinforcement of successful and best practices, including identifying deficiencies and the assessment of requirements for capacity building.

The foundation of the APRM is built around four thematic pillars which are Democracy and Political Governance, Economic Governance and Management, Corporate Governance and Socioeconomic Development. The APRM is a commonly approved framework voluntarily consented to by member states. Since its establishment in 2003, 37 countries, constituting more than half of the continent's 54 nations with three-quarters of its population, have acceded to the APRM framework.

Liberia acceded to the 14th Forum of Heads of State and Governments of the APRM in January 2011 and has made meaningful contributions in terms of representation and participation, the release noted. In May 2013, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was appointed chairperson of the APRM Forum at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Governments participating in the APRM in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara is Liberia's National Focal Person to the APRM. Liberia has a National Secretariat and has a nine member National Governing Council (NGC) with representation from various sectors of the Liberian society.

The team is expected to depart Liberia on April 20.