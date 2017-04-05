South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Appoints Senior Magistrates

press release

The Acting Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Faith Muthambi, has appointed forty eight (48) Senior Magistrates in various Magistrates' Courts across the country. The appointed candidates assume their new roles on 1 May 2017.

The appointment of the 48 Senior Magistrates is in line with the Government's commitment to transform the Judiciary.

These appointments bring about fundamental reforms in the racial and gender demographics within the Judicial arm of the State. Of the 48 appointed candidates, 47 are Black (generic) (52%) and 23 are women (48%).

With this round of appointments the overall racial and gender composition of the magistracy has improved substantially. As a result Black (generic) magistrates comprise 1000 (one thousand) (64%) of the 1570 (one thousand five hundred and seventy) total number magistrates in the country. Seven hundred and two (702) (45%) of the magistrates are women.

The appointment of the unprecedented number of Senior Magistrates will improve court management and increase efficiency at the Magistrate's Courts where the majority of our citizens come into contact with the justice system.

They will also play a crucial role as mentors for newly appointed magistrates especially at this time when the Magistrates Commission commences with the process of appointing 214 entry-level magistrates.

"I am profoundly encouraged that more and more women are taking up opportunities to compete with their male counterparts for senior positions in the male-dominated Judiciary.

The nomination of the first Woman, who is also an African, to the position of President of the Supreme Court of Appeal by President Zuma should be an inspiration to many other women" said Muthambi, who has been appointed Minister of Public Service and Administration during the recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Zuma.

Minister Muthambi is standing-in for Minister Masutha who is recovering from illness.

