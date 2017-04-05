Ethiopia: GERD Is Meles' Lasting Legacy

Recently, Ethiopia has been celebrating the 6th anniversary of the commencement of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that is considered to be the brain child of the Late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. His skillful, strategic and determined leadership brought the biggest hydro-electric power project in Africa into existence. He believed that the Dam will contribute a great deal towards the country's poverty eradication campaign.

A visionary ahead of his time, Meles Zenawi, Africa's most remarkable leader, conceptualized the necessity of constructing the Dam that can transform the energy sector and reinforce the economic growth of Ethiopia. He argued for the authenticity of his idea of constructing the Dam that required great determination and convinced the entire citizens to follow him in laying cornerstone on the Nile river.

Even though death limited him to see the fruit of his determined leadership, his nation and the world have proved the exactitude of his decision to lead the nation to begin the construction of the Dam that has entered its seventh year of construction since last Monday. Though the leader full of curiosity and initiative passed away four years and seven months ago, he has left his nation and Africa in his dreams. The nation he left has his values and its current leaders continue his fight. His lasting legacy how to combine poverty reduction with environmental protection and green economy has continued to to be one of the main issues of his country and beyond.

The secret of Meles' leadership success was not only his intellectual commitment but also his determined, diligent character and personality that conquered all to the point his vision is able to mobilize citizens from all walks of life to actively participate in the construction of the Dam. He was a leader of extraordinary loyalty and determination for the better of his nation.

In addition to his lifelong commitment to peace, justice and climate-resilient development, his commitment to lead the nation to begin the GERD is unparalleled contribution. The late leader whose ideas are still prevailing in Ethiopia's holistic development plan played extraordinary roles in the African Union on several issues that were highly valued in the councils of the world, at the UN, G20, G7/8 and elsewhere.

His proposal, Ethiopia's Climate-Resilient Green Economic Strategy (CRGE) that has continued to be implemented after the death of the leader is the first of its kind in the world, announced in October 2011 just before the UN climate talks in Durban.

Having a vision of creating a middle-income society and carbon-neutral by 2025, he initiated a number of mega projects. For instance, in addition to the Grand Ethiopia Renaissances Dam, wind and geothermal power generation, light railways built in the capital city and the long distance railways project underway up to Djibouti have been some of the ideas of the leader.

Having strong decision on green economy, in December 2009 on the Copenhagen UNFCCC conference, he argued with the leaders of the developed nations so that they would provide compensation for the developing countries; as a result, the developed nations promised $100 billion per annum. Likewise, at the Durban UNFCCC conference in December 2011, he also proposed that Africa and the developing nations must lead their forthcoming development. He further sharpened and strongly communicated his vision of green economy on the World Economic Forum held in Addis Ababa May 2012.

Because of his optimistic view, he pursued the strategy for an eco-friendly sustainable economy that brings the country to middle-income status by 2025. That was the reason why he conceptualized the GERD. Whenever we are celebrating the success of his vision, we ought to remember him.