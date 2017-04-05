Ethiopia: A Complete Guide to Ethiopia's Wilderness

Ethiopian wilderness represents the delicate relationship between the natural extravaganza, sights, and bites of Ethiopia. While vacation to the wilderness is timeless you truly don't need much more than just comfortable shoes, bottled waters and readiness to see and explore so much of nature's beauty.

The refreshing green parks are not only best locations to spot wildlife but are also great places to be surrounded by incredible nature and hospitality. The national parks are full of giraffes, Cape buffalos, lions, giant elephant's gelada baboon, Walia ibex and leopards among others. The fabulous parks which are preserved in their natural status are exceptional to see. Parks such as Chebera Churchura National Park, Omo Park, Yabelo National Park, Mango National Park, Arba Minch and Nechisar National Park and Yangudi Rassa National Park are few of the best parks that will make your stay in Ethiopia unforgettable leaving you with timeless experiences.

Some of the parks contain rivers and mountains where you can climb and up closely see hippos, pelicans, thousands of birds and butterflies. The mountains also has hot springs, savannah and caves where you can safely explore inside and watch the wildlife from the top of the high rise mountains.

The parks found at dense forests usually require a guide so that travellers have a safe travel protected from the wildlife. Although the wildlife going through their daily routine with their yapping conversations gives you a glimpse of where they are it is good to take precaution for safety and pick a great guide at the entrance of the parks to have a best view of the wildlife, travel experts say. Do not be intimidated to go deep into the wilderness and wonder at the park the guides are experienced enough to keep you safe even during unexpected incidents.

The park has waterfalls and natural spring waters where you can soak and dip into the natural clear waters. Whether you prefer to cool off in the waterfalls or you want to relax at the warmest natural hot springs or you just want to watch the wildlife, be prepared to have the best time of your life and an unforgettable adventure at any park you pick in Ethiopia. Ethiopia has several stunning national parks that will take you into deep amusement. The parks mix a variety of stunning landscapes and wildlife creating the ultimate rewarding travel experience.

There are plenty of breath-taking sights all around the parks. If you are visiting during the peak seasons in September where the flowers bloom and the scenic falls to its fullest ever green, you will be able to witness the paradise nature of the parks.

It's an amazing experience to find yourself below the powerful gushing and noisy waterfalls. A trip to Ethiopia's National Parks is nothing like you experience in zoos, rather it's a trip which takes you into an incredible journey to the wildlife in its natural habitat. It is a full scale destination filled with an inspiring wildlife adventure. Spotting wild animals and refreshing view of the green jungles are common adventures of the parks. Few of these great parks are found at Ethiopia's signature mountains including at Ras Dashen, which, at 4,620 meters, is the third highest mountain in Africa.