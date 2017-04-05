Ethiopia: Germany Underscores Fair African Trade Ties

Germany wants to establish fair trade with Africa as the latter has been victimized by the existing trade ties.

The lately proposed 'Marshall Plan with Africa' is aimed at achieving trade balance between Africa and Europe, said a visiting Germany Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Gerd Müller.

Addressing AU representatives and diplomatic corps yesterday, Müller said the 25-year plan also helps to re-position the EU's cooperation with Africa, and is intended to serve as a basis of discussion to restructure ties. With the new proposal, Germany needs to add a new and strategic dimension to the partnership with Africa.

The plan aims to expand the development cooperation with Africa and promote good governance in addition to boosting the fair trade.

He also noted that Europe and other industrialized countries still use African resources to keep their growth momentum. "You may not find a car or a cell phone that is made without African raw material. But, there have been imbalance between Africa and Europe on development cooperation."

If the 20%of the global population are using 80% of African resources for own development, then there is a clear economic injustice. We have to formulate a new and fair trade relation, according to Müller.

He further said the plan also promotes mutual cooperation among Africa and western countries in terms of education, trade, business development and energy.

Meanwhile, the Minister urged the international community to increase fund to meet the required amount of money to the drought-hit countries which he said is a negligible sum if they can cooperate. "It is a disgrace to increase military spending while people are famished," Muller added.