5 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kano Airport Fuel Drop On Fire

By Abdulsalam Muhammad

Official of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport have deployed men and personnel to quench a mysterious fire that gutted its fuel drop Wednesday morning.

Malam Aminu Kano International Airport fuel drop is located within the striking distance of domestic arrival hall adjacent vast space that housed corner shops.

An eyewitness who gave her name as Hajiya Bintu told Vanguard that the fire started around 7.45am forcing dwellers to flee.

The account said that " the fire has raged for twenty minutes now and as I speak to you fire service personnel have deployed enough tanks to contained the emergency".

Airport officials are keeping mum over the incident as concerted effort are been sustained to contain the fire.

