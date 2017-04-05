5 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Accidents Cause Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - FRSC

Accidents involving three trucks have caused a gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. The Federal Road Safety Commission said in a text message that the incidents involving container-loaded trucks "caused total blockade on both sides of the Lagos /Ibadan express way this morning by Magboro and Mountain of fire.‎"

Bisi Kazeem, the spoke‎sperson of the agency, said the FRSC has made "heavy deployments" to resolve the situation.

Mr. Kazeem advised motorists to take alternative routes to the expressway.

