Tanzania: Taxman Collects Sh11 Trillion in Nine Months

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has collected a total of Sh10.87 trillion in revenue in nine months between last June and March.

The collection is an increase by 9.99 per cent compared to revenue collected in the corresponding period a year before, where a total of Sh9.88 trillion was collected.

TRA Taxpayers' Education director Richard Kayombo revealed the figures in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said the Taxman is looking forward to meeting its annual target of Sh 15.1 trillion by the end of this fiscal year.

In March 2016 alone, TRA collected Sh1.34 trillion revenue, up by 2.23 per cent of the money which was pocketed in the same period last year. The collection then was Sh1.31 trillion.

The collection in December last year was recorded at 1.414 trillion.

"We've effective and straight strategies to ensure the target is attained by 100 per cent by the end of this financial year, among others, the authority will emphasize on collecting property tax and insisting issuance of legal receipts in all transactions.

"This increase is due to effective collection and emphasis on diligence, and as revenue collectors will keep on the spirit for the betterment of the country," explained. He added that, the increase was possible due to efficiency and commitment of revenue collectors saying their goal was to increase collections.

"We also ask property owners to cooperate, and other taxpayers should voluntarily show up. All exercises are meant for the good will to push forward national development," he explained. Mr Kayombo also reminded Dar es Salaam based business men who haven't verified their tax identification numbers (Tin) to visit nearby TRA offices for the service.

According to him, the verification exercise is being executed in five regions of Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Dodoma, Mbeya, Morogoro, Tanga and Coast Region.

"Again, the TRA will not entertain any attempt to avoid use of electronic fiscal devices in issuance of receipts," said Mr Kayombo.