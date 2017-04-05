Africa: Customer Contact Leader From Europe's #1 Tourism Business to Be Keynote Speaker At 11th Annual Customer Contact, Europe - a Frost & Sullivan Executive Mindxchange

press release

London — TUI UK&I Customer Contact Director, and E.ON Vice President of Global Customer Experience, will share powerful insights into the future of the industry

Lisa Steele, Director of Customer Contact, TUI UK&I and Olivier Mourrieras, Vice President, Global Customer Experience, E.ON are confirmed as keynote speakers at the11th Annual Customer Contact, Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place on5-7 June 2017 at the Hilton Budapest, Budapest, Hungary.

As Director, Customer Contact at TUI UK&I, Lisa Steele is an integral part of the world's number one tourism business. She has led numerous customer service transformation programmes and has a track record of delivering steep change in customer service performance while realising financial benefits for the organisations she has worked in and with.

Ms. Steele will present a keynote on Building a Brand Trust: The Art of Empathy and Emotional Connection, where she will explore the human side of customer management, so often overlooked in the process-focused customer service industry. She will share techniques for building an agent-empowered environment and instilling empathy throughout the organization in addition to explaining why data is king when it comes to providing a multi-channel and individualised experience that serves personal needs.

Olivier Mourrieras has spent the last 11 years shaping and delivering market leading customer experience strategies. Starting at Orange, he focused on B2B globally, and now at E.ON he is addressing both B2B and B2C markets internationally. In both companies he has driven change, moving from laying down foundations to building sustainable capabilities and delivering differentiated customer journeys and solutions that provide real value.

Mr. Mourrieras will deliver the Capstone Keynote, The E.ON Advocacy Journey to Delivering Brilliant Experiences. Drawing upon the best practices and lessons learned in the development and implementation of the E.ON Customer Advocacy programme, he will share insight into their integrated approach to building customer experience capability at the group level. He will share their key building blocks in creating a successful customer experience strategy and offer practical examples of delivering internally for optimal customer impact.

This highly interactive event, themed Taking Customer Service to the Next Level, will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Truly innovative case studies and best practices

Dynamic collaboration zones fostering disruptive and transformational thinking

Networking and discussion opportunities with leading peers and professionals in customer contact

