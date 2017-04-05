Tanzania: Investments Guaranteed - Govt

Dar es Salaam — The government has assured French investors of protection of their investments.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan told a Franco-Tanzanian Business Forum here yesterday that macro-economic reforms had created a good investment environment.

According to her, the government's priority is to increase investments in agro-processing.

Earlier, French envoy Malika Berak spoke of the importance of cementing bilateral economic relations.

"At least 50 French investors intend to invest in renewable energy, transport and digital technology in Tanzania. They will establish partnerships with their Tanzanian peers."

To show that France is keen on enhancing economic ties with Tanzania, 10 French ambassadors to African countries have participated in the forum.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation chairman Reginald Mengi said Tanzanian business executives were ready to partner with their French counterparts.

Mr Mengi said with support of the two governments they believe nothing can block them from benefiting from investments.

According to a statement the French Development Agency has offered a soft loan of $53.3 million for constructing 30 health centres and expanding the Aga Khan Hospital.