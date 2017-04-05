opinion

The House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) on March 28, 2017 had extended the state of emergency being enforced in the country in the last six months. MPs had voted on a bill titled State of Emergency Proclamation for the Maintenance of Public Peace and Security Renewal to approve as a decree, extending same declared in October 2016.

The command post entrusted to enforce the state of emergency, while submitting its performance report on aforementioned day, briefed MPs the rational that mandatorily necessitates to extend the time span of the state of emergency being enforced; it witnessed the state of emergency has enabled nation to prevent clear and present danger that was about to push the country down to an abyss of inferno.

HPR green lighted the extension of the decree based on the details of performance report. As a result, the state of emergency that was enforced for the last six months will also be put in to effect on some selectively identified corridors of the country for the coming four months.

Effect of 1st phase of the stated decree had enabled the command post to apprehend individuals suspected of minor crimes, give them trainings and release them. It also enabled same to bring perpetrators suspected of major crimes of inciting riot and causing damages to properties. Some are put under the custody of the law and their case is being investigated in an open trial.

Unabashedly, some illegal and immoral individuals are disseminating rumors and flyers that bear disruptive messages to foment hatred and conflict. Hence, it has become a must to reinstate the state of emergency in some areas that are still prone to sporadic problems of instability, caused by anti-people elements. The 2nd phase of state of emergency is expected to help mop up anti-peace remnants who are hell bent on spoiling peace and stability of the country; carrying out illegal activities that expose citizens to danger in areas adjoining two regional states.

The 1st phase of the state of emergency was declared last October by the Council of Ministers to help prevail peace and stability across the country. The declaration was made following vandals and arsonists wreaking havoc in the lives of innocent civilians, killing dozens, destroying property, setting ablaze various investment endeavours and putting the constitutional order of the country at stake.

Declaration of a state of emergency has helped to proactively curb unprecedented devastation which targets factories, farms, infrastructures, publicly and privately owned machineries and vehicles. The scale of human crisis and loss of property might have been unimaginable and incalculable had it not been for the state of emergency put in to effect to disarm plunderers and arsonists.

Following the decree, a curfew lasting from 6 pm to 6 am the next day was enacted in localities adjacent to industrial areas and infrastructures in some areas of the country. It has played its own role to stem the flood of hooligans around factories and curb their unrestricted movement. The curfew has successfully saved many lives, safeguarded lots of properties and investment projects from the jaws of arsonists.

However, various amendments had been made regarding the enforcement of the state of emergency. The decree was amended twice since October and curfews imposed near industrial sites and mega projects were lifted. The amendments include prohibition of conducting arrest and search of individuals and their residences respectively by the command post, without arrest warrant and authorization issued by court, and lifting the travel restriction set on diplomats.

To calculate the successful result of the declaration, one can compare and contrast the number of factories and infrastructures that were destroyed before the coming in to effect of the state of emergency and the zero damage after law enforcement.

The enforcement of the declaration has saved lives and property successfully. It also benefited thousands of citizens by safeguarding their institutions in which they work and earn their living (one can imagine burnt down factories and the number of citizens suddenly laid off before the decree).

Furthermore, the state of emergency has enabled to boost the confidence of investors who were to flee Ethiopia in despair seeing the damage in some sites like Sebeta of Addis ababa. The declaration has enabled to protect investment projects and encourage investors to resume their activities as usual. Since then, new investors are flocking in to Ethiopia unhindered by fear of instability and destruction of property. Currently, Ethiopia has continued attracting many foreign investors and their Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Currently, even if the peace and stability of the country is sturdy enough to fend off destructive forces, it has become a must to extend the duration of the decree by an additional four months. Doing so helps scale up the peace and stability of the country to an irreversible level, help sustain Constitutional order and keep on gathering momentum of development endeavour, which is well on progress to absolve the country from abominable poverty.

Extending the declaration had followed reasonable briefing of the HPR by the PM and his explanation about acceptance survey. The survey had taken into account the situation on the ground and possible alternatives about opinions of the community. Accordingly, majority of the people included in the survey said they wanted the decree to be extended. The survey has corroborated that people support the extension of the declaration at least for one more phase. Out of the people included in the survey, 82 per cent were in favour of full or partial extension.

The survey enabled to comprehend the fact that the country will be better off sustaining the declaration for some additional months. Based on these all rationales, the State of Emergency Enquiry Board (SEIB) has forwarded its recommendation to HPR and relevant state organs to extend the enforcement.

The declaration had been renewed by unanimous vote of HPR members. The process of extending it has gone through grilling scrutiny intended to stabilize the country further and insulate human rights during the time of enforcement. Besides, command post has been working responsibly to flourish peace and stability while enforcing the decree.

Nevertheless, some allegations of malpractice had also surfaced during the enforcement of the 1st state of emergency. The problems include coercion, intimidation and police extorting evidence and testimony during investigation.

Despite these allegations, the Board had witnessed most of the activities carried out by the command post in all designated areas during the last state of emergency period were successful. Most of the activities have borne fruits and were conducted based on rule of law. The SEIB has carried out two-rounds of investigation on prisons during the last six months. And most of the problems were alleviated during the 2nd visit hoping some irregularities would be fixed.

The SEIB evidenced the government has been undertaking the activity of restoring peace and rebuilding burned down institutions. It has been accomplishing all these missions in line with respecting human rights.

State of emergency, which is currently swinging in full force, will be annulled when SEIB provides recommendation to the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (about the stability of the country and the declaration hitting its target of producing durable peace).

Overall, the turmoil that was orchestrated by anti-peace elements was very much challenging to restore peace and order, and resume normal life by the regular activities of police and security forces. Hence, it was and has been absolutely necessary to extend state of emergency as per the due process of law.

In this regard, Art. 93(a) of the Constitution decrees the essence of asserting state of emergency related to external invasion, break down of law and order which endangers the Constitutional order and natural disaster or occurrence of an epidemic which cannot be controlled by the regular law enforcement agencies and personnel.

Governments in most countries act upon their own discretion as to the need for and the timing of declarations ( i.e. state of emergency occurs when the government believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require state aid to restore peace and stability; supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages and loss).

This discretion emanates from the responsibility of government to safeguard peace and stability of the country and avert an imminent danger. The declaration authorizes law enforcement organs to take appropriate measure to restore peace and carry out, as necessary, activities of emergency operations. The state declaration also activates the state's defense force, and allows the government to suspend or make exceptions to any and all state laws and building codes.

No matter the cause or immediacy, declaring a state of emergency is an essential responsibility of government to deal with emergency situations. The declaration is protecting citizens from danger and saving properties from devastation. Indubitably, the declaration is proving that the country is receiving protection and immunity connected to imminent danger. Hence, state of emergency has been approved eyeing at irreversible peace and stability.