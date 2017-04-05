5 April 2017

Somalia: Large Explosion Hits Somali Capital Mogadishu

A loud explosion said to be a car bomb was heard in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday noon, a day after a new security minister takes the oath of office.

According to the Somalia's Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow, the blast occurred at a cafeteria outside the ministry of youth and Sports in Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack in Mogadishu, but Police blamed Al shabaab for the bombing.

Developing story - More to come soon

