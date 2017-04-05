Ethiopia: Research Outcomes for Poverty Eradication

editorial

The Ethiopian government has manged to increase the number of higher institutions such as universities from two or three to thirty three across the country within a decade. Moreover, ten more universities are right now being built across the country. Indeed, this is an testimony to the government's strong commitments towards creating ample higher education opportunities for its citizenry.

These days, many thousands of youths are pursuing their studies in various disciplines and graduating with degrees, masters and PhD programmes in the old and newly built universities than never before.

Also the 30/70 education policy has been put into effect in Ethiopia with a view to advancing science and technologies in addition to playing a significant role in building industry-led economy in a shortest time possible.

Presently, university-industrial linkage are being implemented in some universities at lowest level due to various reasons and challenges. In fact, no one can deny here the huge benefits that are gained from such link as it provides new money resources for universities, accesses well trained human-power for industry of a given nation and so on.

Bearing the importance of university-industrial linkage in mind, universities need to organize a timely workshop to discuss on how to effectively utilize research outcomes for poverty eradication and development endeavours. This is because, it will be a wake up call for higher institutions in identifying the urgent need to use the shelved research inputs in a well organized and scientific manner.

It is true that the government has allocated a huge amount of budget for the development of research infrastructure. For instance, apart from hiring well qualified researchers and putting in place the necessary infrastructure to carry out visible and practical researches, a number of universities are now equipped with the latest Information and Communication Technology(ICT).

However, this by itself is not enough as it won't bring about the required outcomes at national level. By giving various incentives, researchers must be encouraged and recognized for their extraordinary findings in a permanent manner. Moreover, under any circumstances, their research work need to be protected from any attempts of plagiarism by some irresponsible individuals.

Problem-solving researches and findings should be submitted to pertinent bodies in a timely manner in a bid to obtain the desired outcomes in this regard. By the same token, the general public must have easy access to the outstanding and well done researches making use of latest and friendly use technologies.

Obviously, the main focal point of the ongoing researches and findings are expected to be good indicators of the weaknesses that are manifested in implementing the overall national economic polices and strategies. They as well suppose to play irreplaceable role in bridging the existing wide gap in transferring knowledge as well as adopting new technologies at national level.

All universities of the nation whether they are state or private owned should work harder to be the centre of excellence in conducting researches and creating highly qualified researchers. Of course, there has been some encouraging and rewarding efforts in making use of the so far conducted researches by some universities and institutions. This has to be used as an impetus and exemplary tasks for future research development in the country.

In general, practical and concrete researches aiming at speeding up the so far registered double economic growth are highly recommended at this particular juncture to realize the nation's set goal of becoming a middle low income country by 2025.

Moreover, the nation needs to strengthen its efforts in enhancing university industrial linkage to develop its manpower and support the industrialization process in a sustainable manner.