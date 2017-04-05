Photo: Daily Monitor

L-R: Cynthia Munwangari, Deceased Kenneth Akena (His death was portrayed in ethnic limes in the media) and Mr Matthew Kanyamunyu

Pader — President Museveni who is joined has met with parents and relatives of Kenneth Watmon Akena who was shot dead at Lugogo, Kampala last year.

Mr Museveni met with Akena's father Mr Francis Omona and Mr Susan Omona (mother) and uncles Ojok Ojara and Geoffrey Laptoo in Pajule in Pader District. The president, according to a State House statement condoled with the family over the loss of their son and thanked them for being calm despite the trying time.

The president was in Pader District to campaign for the National Resistance Movement flag bearer in the Aruu North County parliamentary by-elections.

He assured the family that justice would be dispensed since suspects were under trial.

The family, according to the statement said they were looking forward to a speedy and fair trial.

Three people including the prime suspect Matthew Kanyamunyu are on trial for Akena's murder. Others are Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari who were recently granted bail by the High Court in Kampala. Matthew Kanyamunyu's bail application was rejected and is imprisoned at Luzira Prison pending trial.

The trio insists they did not murder Mr Akena but acted as good Samaritans who assisted him to hospital after he had been shot by an unknown assailant.

