Ethiopia: Revolving Youth Fund Dependable Financial Source

Addressing the joint session of the two federal houses back in October 2016, President Mulatu Teshome broke the news of the establishment of a 10-billion Birr youth revolving fund aimed at enabling the youth employ their capabilities providing financial assistance.

Despite ongoing effort, the scheme has not seen full operation, but states and city administrations are training the youth on how they can run businesses successfully ahead of securing loans.

This reporter recently approached some of the trainees in Addis Ababa at various sub-cities. Despite their delight over the training, they have doubts whether the implementation of scheme becomes a success story or not.

One of the trainees, Mohammed Aragaw said: "The interest rate and the collateral are unbearable to fresh graduates or any youth who cannot get seed money."

According to the fund administration guideline, one has to deposit 10% as a pre-loan. And if an organized youth can develop a feasible business plan, it is possible to enjoy loans amounting to 300, 000 Birr, 200, 000 Birr and 250, 000 Birr for manufacturing and construction, trade and service as well as agribusiness sub-sectors respectively.

Therefore, Mohammed's doubt is, provided that he decided to engage in manufacturing and construction sector, he would be required to deposit 30,000 Birr as a prerequisite to get the loan. Moreover, the interest is calculated from day one that the organization obtained the fund, according to him. Quite many of the respondents this reporter approached share his doubts.

Mulugeta Hailu is Youth Association and Employment Director with the Ministry of Youth and Sports. For him, the doubts can be healthy but lacks firm ground. He said granting seed money, simply without any effort, gives no lesson to the youth.

"The pre-loaning deposit (10%) is the means to teach saving culture to the youth. It also energizes them to work hard."

The interest rate was also decided following an intensive studies by economists from the Ethiopian National Bank and other reputable banks. "It was made to be in accordance with the financial law of the nation. The possible impacts of the fund on the economy was also taken into consideration."

Regarding the interest, he said there is a grace period of up to five years. "Only those engaged in business that have quick return are liable to start repayment of loans ."

Muntaha Misgan, Head of Arada Sub-city, Woreda 09 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Office was also approached for comments. She noted that the fund has helped to phase out the previous large size of collateral and small size of loan.

She added, unlike preexisting youth packages, the present fund has reduced the interest rate from 10 to 8 % said Muntaha adding that her office has finalized preparations to provide loans to organized youth who can submit feasible plans.

Sebele Taye, Social Security Officer at Arada sub-city also said the fund would help the youth create jobs for themselves and others. Every stakeholder, therefore, needs to oversee the implementation.

The fund is part of the country's effort to enable the youth develop democratic outlook, professional competence, skills and ethics so as to effectively and actively participate this important section of the society, as stipulated in various policy documents.

So far, the government facilitated conditions for the youth to organize in small and medium enterprises and engage themselves in various developmental feats. Due to the effort, tens of thousands of youth have improved their lives, transforming their business into manufacturing industry. The current fund is also meant to clear possible setbacks and pave the way for more youth to do productive works in their productive ages.