Ethiopia: Women Worthy of the Limelight

opinion

The phenomena that tacitly upholds females as not equal to male is not necessarily working these days. The world is witnessing more women are coming to the forefront and breaking all the customs and patterns of misconceptions about women. For instance, all the jobs that were once brushed aside as tasks that fall in men's exclusive domain and not believed females can be good at or seen very hard for women to handle are being overtaken by females. They are proving that a woman can be as equal to a man if not better considering both the domestic chores and regular jobs they handle well each day, not to mention motherhood and other duties.

Many standard-bearer women have showed and paved the way for other women that there is no insurmountable mountain and no hurdle that challenges a woman's limit in achieving set objective, a girl put her mind in to.

Ethiopia is blessed with many heroins who can be role-models of strength and courage to many. Despite facing various challenges and getting less appreciation, many have managed to break the barriers on females' potential and become examples to the current generation.

Ethiopian women's role for peace and stability during the armed struggle for democracy is being repeated in action now on the current developmental journey. Women's holistic participation and enrolment in political, economical and social movement of their country is currently escalating.

Their participation in mega developmental projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD has been very exceptional taking part offering their knowledge, energy and raising funds.

To celebrate 6th anniversary of GERD, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, collaborating with Office of the National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of GERD, had organized various activities as part of March 8 International Women's Day. Among them was a saving programme with a theme 'Developing women saving culture a base for our Renaissance' accompanied by a massive run with over 60 thousand participants in which they showed their commitment to support the dam by raising 50 million birr in just a week.

Meanwhile, recently, Woman Can Do It Ethiopia has prepared a stage to commemorate woman who put up the Can Do mantra and change many perspectives of woman starting from back in the days where women were only considered as just house wives doing house chores.

Visionary Ethiopian women have served their country as war heroins, activists, fashion designers, entrepreneurs, humanitarians,lawyers, leaders and many associations for women initiators have received a recognition certificate on the event.

Among them, we can mention Roman G/Selassie, currently, Public Participation Coordination Director for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD. She is selected to be an awardee taking into account the remarkable role she played serving her country joining the armed struggle to overthrow the Derg regime as well as her notable service in many positions.

Other astonishing woman Tsion Amdom, first fashion designer in Ethiopia, is recognized for her Traditional Wears and First Design School. Below are listed other awardees.

Alemtsehay Kassa for being the first female police commissioner.

Zwdie Abegaz Yimam for being international public service activist and woman rights fighter.

And also activist Yalem Seyme has played a big role in empowering women. She is currently serving as Ethiotelecom Women Affairs Bureau Head. First radio anchor/ presenter Eleni Mekuria,Tekabech Asefa famous female painter and sculptor, Artist Emebet Aweke renowned female painter in Ethiopia and an art teacher and Mahlet Solomon an acting teacher and actress.

Associations who played pivotal role in supporting women through free-legal services like Ethiopian Lawyers Association, network of Ethiopian Women Association, Women Authors Association and others were tapped on the back for their eminent role and involvement.

At the commemorating event prepared at Wabe Shebelle Hotel, Emewodish Bekele who is a poet and author to many novels and executive director to Women Can Do It Ethiopia said that the stage is prepared to pay tribute to women who played eminent role in demonstrating Ethiopian women's potential with courageous step to bring the best out of many females.

"This program,the first of its kind, was prepared with a view to conferring heroines who sheared off societies bad perceptions and climbed high the ladder of success as their works and achievements have great implication for the next generation."

"Despite the fact that the challenges were chronic and hard some of them still exists. Many women are breaking the pattern and barriers.They are helping to make a paradigm shift in gender equality."

The role models have received their appreciation and recognition certificate form renowned and respected fathers Engineer Tadele Betul and Daniel Jote, Ethiopian Patriots Association President. Distinguished guests and renowned artists have also attend the programme.

"Our female heroins have not been enough promoted and given credit for their accomplishments and to change that Woman Can Do will prepare such stages every three month," Emewodish added.