Ethiopia, Sudan to Expedite Cooperation

- Railway to connect Ethiopia with port Sudan to be launched

Ethiopia and Sudan agreed to intensify the existing cooperation through implementing the previous agreements.

Prime Minister Haile Mariam held extensive discussion with Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir at the national palace here yesterday.

Following the discussion, Prime Minister Haile Mariam disclosed at a joint press conference that railway that connects Ethiopia with Port Sudan would commence soon.

Hailemariam noted that President al-Bashir's visit fosters the two countries' economic integration efforts enabling them to expedite various agreements.

He recalled that both sides agreed to expand Ethiopia's access to Port Sudan and build a 500-KVA interconnection line from Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD) to the Sudan.

The premier also indicated that consensus have been reached toward the establishment of free trade zone.

Both Ethiopia and Sudan remain committed to South Sudanese peace process as well as to defeat the remnants of Al-Shabaab in Somali.

For his part, President al-Bashir said the two countries are working to connect GERD with Khartoum. "We have agreed to buy 300 MW of electricity."

He also said roads connecting boarder towns of the two countries would be constructed besides enhancing telecom connectivity.

Regarding GERD, he commented that the project would not harm down stream countries.

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir is on a three-day state visit here.