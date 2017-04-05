Ethiopia, Germany Set to Strengthen Technical Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen said Germany's role and support for the technical and vocational training program is instrumental to enhance technical cooperation between the two countries.

While discussing with head of German delegation Dr. Gerd Muller yesterday, Demeke said the technical and vocational training program in Ethiopia has been adopted from Germany considering the objective reality on the ground.

He said the training program has been successful in producing skilled labor force and commending cooperation by the two governments.

Demeke further said Ethiopia as the home of 100 million people, it can be beneficial from the training program which plays key role in creating jobs for semi skilled labor force.

Currently, he said technical and vocational training institutions and polytechnic colleges are expanding all over the country and the experience from their German counterparts would help produce strong and problem solving labor force, he said.

In addition, Demeke said German investors are showing interest to involve in various sectors and already submitted their plan in line with the second Growth and Transformation Plan.

With regard to managing the risk posed by the drought, deputy premier Demeke said the German delegation made field visit and appreciated Ethiopia's government response to the drought.

German Minister Dr. Gerd Muller on his part said his country is working closely with Ethiopia in the areas of agricultural and technical and vocational training sector which are helpful in job creation for the youth.

In addition, the minister said his government will exert efforts to expand and support German investment to Ethiopia.