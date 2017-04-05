5 April 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Jimma Growing Fast Benefiting Residents

By Yared Gebremeden

Jimma is surrounded by best coffee growing zones.

Jimma Mayor said his administration is responding to the demands of residents particularly in providing ample jobs.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald recently, Mayor Shafi Hussen indicated as Industrial Zone Construction is in the pipe line to create more jobs in the near future.

As the city is at the heart of one of the best coffee growing regions of the country, the administration has benefited residents from value addition, he added.

Moreover, the mayor noted that the surrounding south western parts of Ethiopia--Gambela and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples states-- would be integrated to foster mutual socio-economic development.

The city was lagging behind in many development respects, he said, adding the situation has now been improved as investors are heading to the city.

Jimma was established in 1837 by King Abba Jiffar while the city stood first in getting master plan,city bus and airplane, it was learnt.

