Nigeria: Customs Begins Duty-Free Bonded Vehicles Terminal Licence

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it is ready to licence dealers to operate Bonded Vehicle Terminals in Nigeria with operators paying duty for imported vehicles after 28 days at such terminals.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Mr. Joseph Attah, in an interview said dealers and interested persons could apply to the area comptroller through the area command of the preferred location for processing.

Daily Trust reports that the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) issued a directive banning the importation of vehicles through the land borders from January 1, 2017.

Reacting on the many complaints about the ban, Attah said: "Some people felt it is going to take away jobs from the hands of those who make their livelihood from selling cars. But customs has studied the attraction of our people who patronise car parks in neighbouring countries.

"Today, customs is ready for this and any interested person needs to start by writing application through the area controller of the command where he wants to site the bonded terminal," he explained.

Attah said the policy would ensure that the burden of paying duty for all imported vehicles at the port was taken off the operators. The vehicles are escorted by customs officers to the terminal without payment of duty; customers who buy within the 28 to 30 days paid the Duty at the customs post situated inside the terminal, he explained.