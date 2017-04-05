Three-time Olympian Cameron van der Burgh blasted to yet another FINA World Championships qualifier on day two of the SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban on Tuesday.

Cape Town-based Van der Burgh cruised to an excellent finish in the 100-metre breaststroke, clocking a FINA World Championships qualification time of 59.73 seconds, while Daniel Swanepoel (18), Bryce Skea (17) and Michael Houlie (16) all confirmed their FINA Junior World Championships qualification times.

The silver in the event was claimed by Uitenhage's Alaric Basson in 1:02.62.

Rio Olympian Myles Brown (pictured above) was on top of the world in the 200m freestyle semi-final, as he posted his first FINA World Championships qualification time of 1:47.51 to the 1:47.73 requirements, and overtook fellow Olympian Chad le Clos, who finished second in 1:49.47.

That brings to three the World Championships qualifiers so far, with Van der Burgh owning two of those, after also having swum a qualifying time in the same event on Monday.

Jarryd Baxter (18), who finished third, scooped his second FINA Junior World Championships qualification time in 1:49.79, and Timothy Sates (18) added his name to the list in 1:52.94.

In the 100m butterfly, Dune Coetzee confirmed her FINA Junior World Championships qualification time when she won the silver in the event in 1:01.04 ahead of Hannah McLean-Leonard in 1:01.57, and behind Seychelles' Felicity Passon in 1:00.88.

Rebecca Meder (14) was on point in the final of the 200m individual medley, winning the race in another FINA Junior World Championships qualification time of 2:16.24, followed by last year's Region 5 Gams star Nathania van Niekerk in 2:18.79 and Gabi Grobler (17) with another qualification time of 2:19.83.

Tatjana Schoenmaker just missed out on a qualification time in the 100m breaststroke semi-final, as she topped the race in 1:07.99 to the 1:07.58 requirement, while Kaylene Corbett (17), Hanim Abrahams (15) and Christina Mundell (15) all made the FINA Junior World Championships qualification shortlist. The final for the event will be held tomorrow.

In the semi-finals of the 100m backstroke, Mariella Venter (17) raced ahead of the pack with a FINA Junior World Championships qualification time of 1:01.73. The final of the event will take place tomorrow.

In the 100m backstroke semi-finals, Jacques van Wyk was the fastest qualifier in 56.29, and will be looking to improve on that time in Wednesday night's final, with the FINA World Championships standard sitting at 54.06.

It was gold for birthday boy Douglas Erasmus (above) in the 50m butterfly, clocking a fast 23.91 to Ryan Coetzee's 24.24 and Brad Tandy's 24.30.

In the 50m freestyle, Erin Gallagher walked away with the title in 26.06, ahead of Emma Chelius in 26.08 and Inge Weidemann (16), who also added her name to the FINA Junior World Championships qualification list in a time of 26.46.

In the multi-disability section, Cornell Loubser won the 50m butterfly S14-15 in 29.58, with Shannon Martins taking the gold in the S1-13 event in 39.98, while on the men's side, Mark Roach (S15) and Christian Sadie (S1-13) were victorious in their respective races in 26.41 and 31.65.

In the S14-15 100m breaststroke, the gold went to Christelle Kriel in 1:32.77 and Aaron Putz in 1:16.45, with the S1-13 title going to Alani Ferreira in 1:27.89 and Johan van Heerden in 1:12.61.

Wednesday's heats will start at 10am, while the finals will begin at 6pm daily.

The staging of this event has been made possible through the support provided by Swimming SA partners, Sport and Recreation South Africa, SASCOC, National Lotteries Commission, Arena and Rand Water.

Qualifying times after day two

17th FINA World Championships:

Cameron van der Burgh - 100m breaststroke - 59.73

Myles Brown - 200m freestyle (SF) - 1:47.51

6th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships:

Dune Coetzee - 100m butterfly - 1:01.04

Jarryd Baxter - 400m freestyle - 3:51.85, 200m freestyle (SF) - 1:49.79

Timothy Sates - 200m freestyle (SF) - 1:52.94

Rebecca Meder - 200m individual medley - 2:16.24

Gabi Grobler - 200m individual medley - 2:19.83

Christina Mundell - 200m individual medley (SF) - 2:20.51, 100m breaststroke (SF) - 1:11.56

Michael Houlie - 100m breaststroke - 1:03.20

Daniel Swanepoel - 100m breaststroke -1:03.07

Bryce Skea- 100m breaststroke -1:03.07

Duncan Rudolph- 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.36

Bailey Musgrave- 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.56

Kaylene Corbett - 100m breaststroke (SF) - 1:10.40

Hanim Abrahams - 100m breaststroke (SF) - 1:11.20

Mariella Venter - 100m backstroke (SF) - 1:01.73

Inge Weidemann - 50m freestyle - 26.26