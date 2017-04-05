Uganda: Retirement Should Become a Culture

editorial

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe raised eyebrows when he said during an event to mark 115 years of Namilyango College recently that he would leave his position without much ado upon clocking the mandatory 70 years in three years time.

A week later, Katureebe told another gathering, a lawyers' conference in Entebbe, that he was surprised his statement had raised eyebrows.

The judge said: "If I am 67 and the Constitution says you retire at 70, and people are finding it strange that somebody can say I am retiring, then we have a problem."

Indeed we have a problem! If we didn't have any, the chief justice needn't have made those remarks as his timely retirement would have been taken for granted.

But no, this is Uganda where his predecessor unsuccessfully sought to stay in after clocking 70 years, and his deputy is reported to have considered adjusting his own age to achieve the same objective.

And the judiciary is not alone. On the same weekend that Justice Katureebe spoke, Sunday Vision reported that at least 50 senior civil servants were seeking contract extentions, despite having reached their mandatory retirement age.

Many others are suspiciously seeking to change dates of birth in a desperate bid to buy more time in public service. While we have a problem with judges in particular, having to retire at 65-70 years when they are clearly still capable of good service, as long as the law remains in place, retirement caps should be respected.

Retirement should actually become a culture, with civil servants looking forward to it instead of dreading the day it arrives, as the case currently is for many of them.

As the top-most public servant, President Museveni should lead by example. However, his clinging on in 2005 was a blow and doing so again in 2021 will be an even bigger one.

If there is no change at the top in 2021, President Museveni will be set to have ruled Uganda for 40 years by 2026. With such a record looking a possibility, it is quite difficult to tell senior civil servants to act any differently.

So, yes Justice Katureebe, Uganda has a big problem!