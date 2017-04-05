Uganda: Kidepo's Elephants 'Bully' Minister Kiwanda, Offer Unforgettable Safari

Kidepo Valley national park is talked about as the best game sanctuary in Africa; in fact, it was voted by international broadcaster, CNN as the best tourism destination in Uganda.

These rankings and more stories about the park kept my expectations high as we set out for Kidepo in the Karamoja wilderness last week. While I have previously been around Kidepo, this was my first time visiting the park, and was eager to see the features that make it different from all the other parks in the country.

After nearly 12 hours of our drive in a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) bus through Kitgum to Kaabong and finally to Kidepo, I was overtaken by sleep. My power nap was interrupted by noise from colleagues either excited or scared of an elephant that stood in the middle of the road ahead of us.

"Don't go close," Simplicious Gessa, the UWA public relations officer, told the bus driver.

Being that it was already dark, some photojournalists had wanted the bus to move closer so that they could take photos.

"My dear, this is a wild animal; you can't take chances. What if it charges and lifts the bus with us in it?" Gessa cautioned.

The giant beast later moved out of the way and we continued with our journey, but a few metres ahead, another elephant had cut off the road. Being that this was supposed to be an adventurous trip, I suggested testing how fast an elephant could run.

I wanted to know what other powers were tucked behind the elephant's big ears. A lot has been said about its very powerful 'memory stick'; elephants have some of the best memories in the animal kingdom.

During an earlier trip to the park by The Observer a few years ago, the park's warden told of a reformed poacher who took a job as a ranger - protecting what he used to hunt down and kill 15 years earlier.

A few days into the job, a herd of elephants reportedly chased him through the park, tracing him to his quarters later that night, where they trampled on his house but touched no other in the area. Luckily, he escaped unhurt.

The warden said they were forced to call the new recruit into office for a second interview and on asking whether he had ever been a poacher in Kidepo or possibly killed an elephant, he answered in the affirmative. He had to be fired.

"Are you out of your senses?" Delta TV's Susan Nanyanzi asked me, once I voiced my intentions.

Well, I had to drop my idea after realizing that everyone in the bus was against it.

MINISTER KIWANDA HAS A MOMENT

More scary encounters were to come as we checked in at the five-star Apoka Safari Lodge in the middle of the national park. State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi had to call for armed rangers to escort him through a herd of about 26 elephants near his cottage.

For a tourist, it is moments such as these that make Kidepo stand out. No other park in Uganda offers nature at its wildest, like Kidepo. Don't go there hoping to pet a lion or friend an elephant!

As Kiwanda marveled at the beautifully-built and decorated cottages (the Amin-era Apoka Lodge was a couple of years ago leased to a concessionaire and revamped to exquisite standards), the minister discovered that the only barrier between him and the thousands of wild animals in the park was the canvas walls of the cottage.

Would he really sleep?

"These are wild animals, they are not domestic," Kiwanda told The Observer. "They [elephants] were all over my room, I counted about 26 at night and by morning, they were about 48 including young ones.".

The experience was terrifying for the tourism enthusiast behind the Tulambule campaign aimed at attracting more locals to their parks. Being the first time he was surrounded by such a big herd of elephants - one of which is said to be able to lift a car with its trunk or uproot a tree with its sheer force - the minister allowed his lungs to open up and release a scream for help.

When he realized that no one could possibly hear him, he remembered the switch to the flashing lights that alert the lodge's management about a visitor in distress. In no time, armed rangers had arrived to guide him through the possibly amused herd.

"It was scary, but it makes Kidepo unique, because you sleep in the wild; you don't have to go and see the animals the following day because you sleep and live with the animals," Kiwanda said.

While he peeped through the window as the elephants 'toured' Apoka Safari Lodge the following morning, some bold tourists including a couple from the Netherlands, stepped out of their tented cottages to take photos. Corrie Brits, the lodge's general manager, saw an opportunity for marketing his facility. He put his camera to the best of use.

"My colleagues thought I was crazy. They did not believe I could go that close because they have never seen anyone go so close to a wild animal," Brits said. "To get good footage, you need to take some risks, you need to break your boundaries."

UNFORGETTABLE THRILL

Abiaz Rwamwiri of African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) dared to use his camera as the elephants swarmed the lodge, but he was seemingly too shaken to take any meaningful photos of the early morning raid.

"It was thrilling but also a scary moment, because I know elephants. Once you surprise them, they can be very aggressive and turn out to be very dangerous," Rwamwiri said.

Rwamwiri was part of other guests at the lodge, scheduled to leave for a morning game drive but could not leave their respective rooms because the elephants had blocked all the pathways.

"It is one of those unique encounters. I am a frequent traveller; I have ever been touched by a gorilla and a chimpanzee, but coming this up close with the largest land mammal was a thriller," Rwamwiri said.

The best idea was for the tourists to go back to their rooms and use the flashing lights to alert the rangers to come and shoo the elephants away.

"Our guests on arrival get a briefing; not to scare them but to prepare them for such incidents," Brits said. "Obviously we are in their habitat and whenever we come across them, we have to give them space; basically wait for them until they have disappeared."

THEN CAME THE KING

On his second night at the lodge, Kiwanda nearly failed to sleep after hearing the roar of the lions.

"It was scary. I was alone in the room at about 3am when I heard the lion roaring. It felt as though it was next door, but I was told that it was about 10km away," the youthful minister said of the king of the jungle.

Kidepo has the highest number of animals in the cat family such as lions, leopards and cheetahs, and it has the highest probability of one seeing them.

"We get visitors who come here after visiting other parks but they never get disappointed, because while in the other parks you can spend the whole day on a game drive and come back without seeing a lion, it is unlikely here," Johnson Masereka, the chief warden, told The Observer.

The cheetah and caracal, both from a rare cat species, are endemic to Kidepo.

THE NUMBERS

Following a widely successful disarmament exercise that made Karamoja roads safe for motorists again - coupled with the restored calm in the Acholi sub-region and a good road network - the number of tourists visiting Kidepo has steadily improved.

From July 2016 to February 2017, the park received 6,806 visitors, 882 more than it received in the 2015/2016 financial year. According to Stephen Nyadru, the park's assistant warden, Kidepo has about 86 animal species with the buffalo having the biggest population currently estimated at 12,000.