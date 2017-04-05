Cameroon: Fenassco 'A' Games - West Takes Lead

They have so far won five medals two gold, one silver and two bronze

The medals count has begun at the ongoing 19th edition of the secondary school games christened, FENASSCO League 'A'. Athletes from the West Region have taken an early lead in the competition, bagging home five medals so far comprising two gold, one silver and two bronze. They are closely followed by the Centre with four medals, two gold, one silver and one bronze. The host region, South West is in the third position with four medals equally but with only one gold, two silver and one bronze. The Far North equally has four medals all in silver followed by the North in that decreasing order with three medals, the North West two medals, Littoral with also two medals. The East and South Regions have one medal each. The only delegation that has not won a medal so far is that from the Adamawa Region. However, the situation is likely to have evolved for at press time the finals in team competition in gymnastics were taking place. Today 5 April, 2017, it will be the finals in the gymnastics individual category. Meanwhile, it will be a day of rest today in football as the group stage came to an end yesterday. Football competitions resumes tomorrow with the quarter final matches to be followed by the semifinal on Thursday and the finals in both the male and female categories will be the day after. Competition in athletics is over while table tennis and badminton are already in the quarter final stage. It is worthy to note that it is difficult o cover the competition this year as the calendar of competitions is published on a daily basis and subjected to intermittent changes. More so, the competition is taking place on several grounds simultaneously. The football competitions are taking place at the Molyko stadium while handball, basketball and volleyball are taking place at the esplanade of the stadium. Table tennis competitions are taking place at the campus of ENIEG/ENIET. The campus of the Government High School Buea town and that of the University of Buea are hosting some of the football matches.