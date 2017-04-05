5 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Africa: Milla, Weah, Other Legends Storm Lagos

No less than 46 African football legends have confirmed their participation in the clash of legends - a Charity /Peace football match being organised by Kanu Heart Foundation and Nelson Mandela Foundation for charitable initiatives.

The match will hold in Lagos on April 29 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

According to a press statement by the General Secretary of the Local Organising Committee of the event, Onyebuchi Abia, the match will feature the greatest gathering of the continental bests.

Among the galaxy of stars will be two former world footballer of the year and European Award winner George Weah of Liberia and Abedi 'Pele' Ayew of Ghana.

Other expected legends include: Patrick Mboma of Cameroon, Benny Mc Carthy (South Africa), Anthony Baffoe (Ghana), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish (South Africa) among others.

Also expected are Didier Drogba (Cote d'Ivoire), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon), El-hadji Diouf (Senegal), Benjani Mwaruwari (Zimbabwe), Frédéric Kanouté (Mali), Phil Masinga (South Africa), Peter Ndlovu (Zimbabwe), Samuel Kuffour of Ghana and the legendary Roger Milla of Cameroon.

They will be joined by their Nigerian counterparts like Kanu Nwankwo, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babajaro, Garba Lawal, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Peter Rufai, Emmanuel Amuneke and Samson Siasia.

Meanwhile corporate bodies such as MTN, Nigeria Breweries, the South African Embassy VFS Global have indicated their preparedness to be part of this event which the Legends of African are using to make a statement against xenophobic attacks in the African continent.

