Uganda: If She Fears Scrutiny, Janet Should Become a Minister in South Sudan

opinion

Juba International airport now works on a makeshift arrangement.

Tents have been turned into arrival and departure halls. With the VIP lounge undergoing renovation, the military lounge is where we were ushered in on my recent visit there.

Staff at the Ugandan embassy walked up to the plane to receive us so we don't lose direction on arrival. They later told us that even the runway can be easily accessed. The unrestricted movement of humans in and around the airport sums up the story of Juba airport.

There are more World Food Programme, United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross choppers and small aircraft than passenger planes at the airport.

Outside the airport's fence are hundreds of tiny temporary huts constructed with iron sheets. These are the homes of ordinary people who came looking for security when war broke out in South Sudan in 2013.

Further inside the once-promising capital of the new South Sudan nation are queues of vehicles at a few fueling stations. Each vehicle is restricted to 40 litres of fuel because of shortage of supply. Trucks carrying fuel are being hit by gunmen and drivers killed. This oil-producing nation is now without enough fuel.

There is a power shortage because of a limited supply of diesel to power generators that supply electricity to Juba. The standard advice is that you don't drive out of the city.

The UN is even stricter; all its staff are supposed to be indoors by five o'clock. A resident told me ministers move with briefcases containing all their necessary travel documents, ready to flee in case war breaks out again.

This is the Juba city I returned to, six years after my last visit. I was in Juba in 2011 to attend the inauguration of South Sudan as an independent country. I didn't know the euphoria I witnessed would shrink to these levels!

Some Ugandans who were evacuated when this madness started have slowly returned and they operate a market near the Nile bridge that welcomes you to Juba.

We drove there and only about 35 per cent, of the original number of traders, are willing to risk their lives. Many stalls in this once-busy market are empty. Obviously, many traders and big investors have withdrawn from Juba.

For example, Roko Construction was contracted to rebuild Juba airport but has since abandoned the work. I was told there is a disagreement on payment. This big job of renovating and rebuilding the airport is now being done by informal groups. And to avoid bankruptcy, I was told government asked banks not to honour all cheques issued over a certain period.

The importance of military generals has increased because of the war. It is the reason they even have their own lounge at the airport. We were told generals can even defy the president and if any of their tribesmen is arrested, there will be an order to release him/her unconditionally.

On the day we arrived, five Ugandans had been arrested and two were taken to unknown locations. Demanding release of your relative can easily earn you jail yourself. I was in Juba with six MPs, again on our routine oversight visits to receive responses to issues raised in the auditor general's reports about Ugandan foreign missions in the region.

Surprisingly, staff at the embassy can still afford a smile. We spent most of the time at Landmark hotel where we were booked in, watching TV and counting hours so we could leave this country.

I am not a social media prisoner, but I followed news on its platforms including YouTube. That is where I listened to the posting of education minister Janet Kataaha Museveni pretending to have forgiven a Makerere lecturer, Dr Stella Nyanzi, for unleashing vulgar language on her.

For a moment I thought Kataaha was misadvised, probably by her children. Sometimes such responses are uncalled for.

Anyway, in South Sudan, I think Kataaha can make a good minister because there is no order. In Uganda, the moment you accept appointment, you are inviting scrutiny. And, by the way, that is the price you pay when you are greedy. The budget of State House is now Shs 290 billion. It is not money that she is looking for.

In fact, sometime back, taxpayers' money was spent on buying our now permanent first lady an office in Kololo on Malcom X avenue. This office was renovated to allow her execute her role as a wife of the president.

When we queried, we were told being a first lady is also a job and she was doing a lot of work.

Eventually, she told us God had told her to stand for parliamentary elections. She didn't tell us which angel had now asked her also to be a minister.

That is how playful these fellows are with our lives. A woman can tell a husband that 'honey, let me now head education' and since it has now turned into family rule, it is done.

Madam Kataaha, who suspiciously obtained a Makerere degree, has no moral authority to speak about morality. I may not agree with the language of Dr Stella Nyanzi, but Kataaha and group should shut up too!

The author is Kira Municipality MP.