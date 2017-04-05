Africa: Cape Town Throws Successful Jazz Fest

More than 3,700 music lovers from all over the world thronged Cape Town for its annual International Jazz festival.

One of Africa's grandest gathering, the festival was marking its 18th edition, and what a way to ring in the birthday!

Friday and Saturday evening saw 50 acts across five stages and revellers were spoilt for choice. With the festival program in hand, patrons moved from stage to stage to catch the performance of their artiste of interest.

An impressive mixture of big names and newcomers ensured that there was something for everybody. South Africa's Judith Sephuma, the Soweto String Quartet plus the all-female R&B group, En Vogue, needed no introduction.

While the older persons and fans of Tsepo Tshola sang along to many of his songs including Holokile, We Want to Enter among others inside Kippies, many younger showgoers were busy screaming their lungs out for Tom Smich at the Bassline stage.

Tsepo Tshola has been at it for 47 years but shows no signs of slowing down. He had the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands as he grooved away on stage.

The festival is also planning decades ahead by working with future jazz players through the teaching and development program. At the Green Market Square, an all-star band selected from eight schools performed at the free concert.

In addition, Chris Hani High School band opened the Basil Manenberg Coetze stage on day two. Another Tsepo was possibly born that day. While both days were masterfully curated, day two stood out for me.

Thandiswa Mazwai performed to a packed Rosies stage before Laura Mvula, based in the UK, put up a powerful performance that ended towards 1am bringing an end to a magical two days of singing, dancing, reminiscing, shouting out loud and creating memories.

Regular showgoers and local press hailed this year's edition as an outstanding success. Festival director Billy Domingo is quoted on www.iol.co.za, a partnering publication, to have said that the response exceeded expectations.

"We knew we had a great lineup, but the response has exceeded expectations. From the crowds that queued to see Thandiswa Mazwai, to packed stages for young artistes such as Tom Smich, there was a whole new energy and appreciation."