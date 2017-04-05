5 April 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Africa Rights Court to Visit Egypt and Tunisia

By Lucas Barasa

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) takes its push for more countries to allow their citizens to access it to Egypt and Tunisia.

The Arusha-based court is to undertake sensitisation visits to Egypt from Sunday to Tuesday next week, before heading to Tunisia.

A statement from the court said the AfCHPR members will hold discussions with various players to promote it.

"During the Missions, the Court delegation composed of three Judges and Registry Staff, will pay courtesy calls on the Presidents, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Justice and the Speakers of Parliament, among others," the statement said.

The declaration

AfCHPR President Sylvain Oré said the visits would help "to raise awareness of the Court's existence and also encourage more AU member states to ratify the Protocol and also make the Declaration to allow individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) direct access to the Court".

"For the Court to achieve its objectives and further strengthen African human rights systems, a greater number of countries must ratify the Protocol and make the declaration under Article 34(6)," he said.

Since December 2010, the Court has carried out continent-wide promotion programmes which have so far seen it undertake 25 sensitisation visits and hold 12 regional and continental seminars and conferences.

Human rights

The main objective of the sensitisation visits is to enhance the protection of human rights in Africa.

Specific objectives include raising public awareness about the Court; encouraging the ratification of the Protocol and deposit of the Declaration that allows individuals and NGOs direct access to the Court; sensitising would-be applicants on how to access the

Court and its procedures; encouraging the public to utilise it in settling human rights disputes and encouraging the utilisation its advisory opinions.

Have ratified

AfCHPR was established to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission), with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent.

Since the adoption of the Protocol in June 1998, 30 of 55 AU member states have ratified it and only seven State Parties to the Protocol have made the Declaration under Article 34(6).

Egypt signed the Protocol establishing the Court in February 1999 but is yet to ratify it and make a Declaration. Tunisia ratified it in August 2007 but is yet to make a Declaration under Article 34(6).

