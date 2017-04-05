5 April 2017

Gambia: Lawyers Urge Court to Strike Out NIA 9 Case

By Rohey Jadama

Barrister C.E Mene, Attorney for Mr. Yankuba Badjie, the former Director General of the defunct NIA, has urged the High court presided over by Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara to strike out the case because due process of the law was not followed.

Defence counsel Mene made these remarks immediately after the charges were read to the accused persons and having responded to the court that they understood the nature of the charges. At this juncture lawyer Mene raised objection and urged the court to strike out the case because due process of the law was not followed.

The other accused persons are Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director, Saikou Omar Jeng, former director of Operations, Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Baboucarr Sallah, all operatives and Lamin Lang Sanyang.

"We have already filed a motion objecting to the jurisdiction of this court", said Lawyer Mene.

However, M.B Abubacarr, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP) argued that the defence raised objection because they were served with the charges this morning.

The defence counsel for Lamin Lang Sanyang, the 9th accused also filed a bail application for his client.

Lawyer Mene said this case came to the high court as a way of transfer from BMC and as such there cannot be two issues before the courts. He applied for the court to strike out the charges the accused persons are facing at the lower court because if not it would be an abuse of process. Justice Kumba Sillah in her ruling struck out the charges the accused persons are facing at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

Justice Sillah-Camara adjourned the case to the following dates Monday 10 April, 2017 at 12noon to allow for summons on notice and Tuesday 11 April,2017 at 12noon for the bail application of the 9thaccused person.

