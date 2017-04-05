4 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Skeletons in the Cupboard! Jammeh Has a Lot to Explain

Tagged:

Related Topics

The security forces are conducting their investigation but what has emerged so far is disturbing, to put it mildly. It is evident that gardens and firing range have been transformed into graveyards.

We just have to allow the police to continue their investigation to see how many bodies they will discover in strange graveyards.

Foroyaa had always asked when the bodies of Njagga Jagne, Alhagie Nyass and Lamin Sanneh will be released to the families from the mortuary at EFSTH but our calls were always ignored. When the corpses were taken away from the hospital to an unknown destination Foroyaa wrote about this on several occasions. In short, this was public knowledge.

We also quite frequently wrote about the disappearance of two US/Gambian citizens, Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe. This too was public knowledge.

Gambia

Why the Gambia Bar Association Chose to Boycott Certain Courts

The Gambia Bar Association has among its primary aims and objectives the following key purposes: Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.