Gambia: The Skeletons in the Cupboard! Jammeh Has a Lot to Explain

The security forces are conducting their investigation but what has emerged so far is disturbing, to put it mildly. It is evident that gardens and firing range have been transformed into graveyards.

We just have to allow the police to continue their investigation to see how many bodies they will discover in strange graveyards.

Foroyaa had always asked when the bodies of Njagga Jagne, Alhagie Nyass and Lamin Sanneh will be released to the families from the mortuary at EFSTH but our calls were always ignored. When the corpses were taken away from the hospital to an unknown destination Foroyaa wrote about this on several occasions. In short, this was public knowledge.

We also quite frequently wrote about the disappearance of two US/Gambian citizens, Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe. This too was public knowledge.