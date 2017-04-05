4 April 2017

Gambia: Can a Voter Vote in Any Constituency?

CAN A VOTER VOTE IN ANY CONSTITUENCY?

In a presidential election, if a voter is on election duty he can be granted permission to vote in a constituency where he or she is not registered provided notification is given to the IEC in good time.

In a national assembly election this is impractical because apart from providing all the registers of all polling stations at each every polling station you will have to display the ballot boxes of all the candidates at each and every polling station. Hence every voter is permitted to vote at the polling station where one is registered. Hence one cannot vote in another constituency where one is not registered.

