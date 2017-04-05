Uganda: Art Exhibition That Never Was

It was meant to be a love story between art and Moroto High School's students.

But the art pieces were stolen and that was the end of a much-anticipated exhibition on the sidelines of the recent World Water day celebrations in Moroto.

It all started when the exhibition's supervisors left things in the hands of students; a few minutes later, the entire exhibition was missing. The few pictures not stolen lay in pieces.

For more than a week, visual artists from the Kampala-based Angava Studios had been conducting a workshop with an art class in the lead-up to World Water day celebrations.

With the workshops, the artists told the 35 art students about the need for clean water supply and importance of good hygiene. The artists, Ro Kerango, Paul Kintu and Ronald Tindi were part of the Viva Con Agua team that travels to Karamoja annually to spread the message of sanitation using fun.

The group often travels with musicians, dancers, poets, visual artists and sportsmen. Previously, artists have spread the message of sanitation through murals, but this time round, they were going to use the unique technique of woodprinting.

Mostly taught at universities, the artists argued that in a place like Karamoja, where a child has very few chances of going far with their education, acquiring the technique in the short workshop was arming them with a valuable skill.

"Our biggest purpose was to make the students know they could use art to communicate," Kerango said.

This saw classes with messages about hand washing and proper use of a toilet - the two are still behavioral crises in Karamoja. The pictures had a variety of topics, ranging from day-to-day life in Karamoja to sensitive ones about sanitation or peace and harmony.

Since woodprint is hectic, the work had to be done in about three stages, starting from the initial drawings, cutting the images on the boards and lastly printing.

But with all the pictures stolen, the exhibition had ended before it could start. It is believed the exhibition was stolen by kids interested in the cloth clips used to hang the art works.