Uganda: Court - Kamoga, 13 Co-Accused Have Case to Answer

The International Crimes division (ICD) of the High court yesterday diminished hopes of freedom for the 14 suspects accused of killing Muslim clerics between 2014 and 2015.

Court ruled that the suspects have to defend themselves against all charges of murder, attempted murder and terrorism. The suspects had hoped to walk free because, they argue, prosecution failed to bring strong evidence to pin them on all charges.

Before the ruling, hundreds of the suspects' supporters at court loudly chanted "Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar," which means God is great. Many hoped their leaders would regain their freedom.

However, after the ruling, the visibly crestfallen followers sauntered away. Some castigated the judges for delivering what they called an unfair ruling. The accused and their followers hoped they would walk free because all 36 prosecution witnesses failed to pin the suspects on the charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

The accused include Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, the head of the Tabliq Muslim sect, Siraji Kawooya, Murta Mudde Bukenya and Fahad Kalungi. Others are Amir Kinene, Hakim Abdulsalam alias Kassim Mulumba, Abdulhamid Sematimba Mubiru, Hamza Kasirye, Twaha Sekitto, Rashid Jingo, Musa Issa Mubiru and George William Iga.

Specifically, the 14 are charged with the murder of Sheikhs Mustafah Bahiga and Ibrahim Hassan Kirya. They have also to contend with the charge of attempting to murder Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, Sheikh Haruna Jjemba, one Najib Ssonko and Sheikh Mahmood Kakibaate.

In their written arguments, the defence lawyers led by Fred Muwema wanted their clients who have been in jail since 2015 to walk free without defending themselves since, according to them, prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

In their submission, the lawyers seemed to attack the grave charge of terrorism, arguing that it is a serious offence, which is preferred in most serious and deserving cases. They argued that surprisingly, there isn't any evidence presented in court to show the suspects participated in any acts of terrorism.

But prosecution led by Lino Anguzu insisted they had proved the charges since they presented nine witnesses who proved to court that Bahiga and Kirya died of gunshot wounds they sustained on December 12, 2014 and March 11, 2015.

Prosecution pointed to the dying declarations of both Bahiga and Kirya, which singled out Kamoga as the mastermind of their deaths. In their very brief ruling, Justices Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Percy Tuhaise and Jane Kiggundu said prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused and they should defend themselves.

"Upon perusing through submissions presented by both prosecution and defence, we find that that there is sufficient evidence laid by prosecution to prove that the accused committed the offences they are charged with," she said.

Justice Muhanguzi added that the accused have four options during their defense: to give a sworn testimony, an unsworn testimony, to call witnesses to testify on their behalf or to keep quiet.

Muwema told court that his clients needed time to "digest the ruling."

"We need to consult our clients on the next course of action and how to conduct the defence. So we need a short adjournment," Muwema said.

With that, the case was adjourned to April 25, 2017. Speaking to The Observer outside court, Twaha Mayanja, one of the defense lawyers, said he expected his clients to decide not to defend themselves.

"Surely there is nothing for them to defend themselves about," he said. "Anyway, we are going to talk to them to find out the best way out of this."