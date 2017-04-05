Uganda: Makerere Official - Stella Nyanzi Suspended 'Illegally'

Dr Stella Nyanzi's suspension from Makerere University for attacking minister of education Janet Museveni on Facebook was illegal and forced onto the university, a member of the appointments board has said.

In a letter dated March 31, Appointments Board chairman Bruce Balaba Kabaasa asked the vice chancellor, Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu, to suspend Dr Nyanzi from the university service with immediate effect.

Kabaasa argued that they could longer tolerate Dr Nyanzi's continued use of social media to violate the university's policies, which cushion staff from attacks from fellow staff.

"It is particularly regrettable that Dr Stella Nyanzi has made it a habit to insult, dehumanize, and castigate the line minister of Education and Sports under whose docket Makerere University's supervision falls," Kabaasa wrote.

Acting on this communication, Prof Ddumba-Ssentamu last Friday wrote to Nyanzi suspending her until she is cleared by the University Disciplinary Committee. Interviewed for a comment on Monday, Ddumba-Ssentamu acknowledged receiving and acting on Kabaasa's letter, but declined to discuss the matter further.

"I got the letter and acted on it; that's all I can say," Ddumba-Ssentamu said.

However, a highly placed source told this newspaper that the Appointments Board has never sat and agreed to suspend Nyanzi. The source, who spoke to The Observer on condition of anonymity so as to speak freely, said the Appointments Board ought to have sat and agreed to demand Nyanzi's suspension.

"That was Kabaasa's decision. It is wrong to say that it was the Appointments Board. I'm a member of the board but I can confirm to you that we have never sat and agreed to suspend Dr Nyanzi," the source said.

The source added that Kabaasa's decision to unilaterally suspend Nyanzi could have been prompted by "an order from above," usually meaning instructions from State House.

"What disturbs me is that we heard that the minister [Janet Museveni] had forgiven her. If that was the case,who now is behind her suspension because clearly, as the Appointments Board, we didn't order for her suspension," the source said.

According to the source, naturally, before a staff member is suspended or sacked, they are first given a chance to be heard by the body mandated to take action.

"The practice has been that we write two warning letters to the concerned staff member before we take action. But in Stella's case, we have written to her once and not on the current matter she has been suspended for," the source added.

According to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, an Appointments Board consists of nine members who are responsible for appointing, promoting and removing from service and disciplining of all officers and staff of the academic and administrative service of the university.

Asked about the legality of the suspension of Stella Nyanzi, Ddumba-Ssentamu, himself a member of the Appointments Board,declined to discuss the matter.

"I wouldn't want to discuss the university's internal matters in the media," Ddumba-Ssentamu said before hanging up.

Efforts to speak to Kabaasa were futile by press time as he neither answered nor returned our calls and messages to his known number. On the other hand, Nyanzi told The Observer that she had not yet received her suspension letter.

"I have heard that the letter suspending me has been written but I have been very busy in meetings the whole day. I haven't received it," she said.

SECURITY TRAILS NYANZI

Meanwhile, in a video posted on her Facebook page yesterday, Nyanzi said security agents have besieged her home and are trailing her family members.

"A lot of you heard about what happened to me last night when state operatives tried to intimidate me, they entered my private space, they came to my house, intimidated my children, intimidated my house help. That is crossing the line," she wrote.

Nyanzi added that security agents, whom she described as "hit men instructed by the state," have also taken to trailing a vehicle belonging to her sister.

"Everybody knows [that] when the Criminal Investigations Department invited me to go for interrogation in Kibuli, I went in a particular car that has been televised all over Uganda," she said. "I want to understand; why is the state of Uganda trailing my sister's car? What has my sister done to the state of Uganda?"

Additional reporting by Anthony Lam Ayebe