Uganda: Mao, Mafabi Push for 2021 Coalition

The endless fights blighting opposition parties have prompted some senior politicians to mobilise support for a new coalition ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The lead coalition architects were initially politicians from north and eastern Uganda, who came together after reportedly being frustrated by the unending squabbles within their respective political parties.

The main architects are FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi (MP Budadiri West), Samuel Odonga Otto (MP Aruu) and DP president general Norbert Mao.

"They had wanted to work as politicians from the greater north and the east but along the way, they incorporated William Nzoghu [Busongora North]. I don't know how that one was going to fit in," a source told The Observer.

While Otto has recently been critical of the FDC leadership and his party's former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, Nandala-Mafabi is reportedly disenchanted by Besigye's perceived promotion of former Kumi MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi to make a run for FDC party president position.

The opposition party is scheduled to hold its internal presidential elections in November this year. Having lost to Mugisha Muntu in 2012, Mafabi still hopes to run again, although the more radical members of the party want him to remain secretary general.

Mao, on the other hand, is reportedly uncomfortable with the new wave of opposition against his leadership promoted by his vice president for Buganda region and Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze.

The former Gulu Municipality MP recently told one DP leader in Kampala that he was fed up and was ready to hand over an "empty" party to his DP critics.

The group's first interest in politicians from the greater north and eastern Uganda was motivated by the fact that while the west and central have provided the leading opposition candidates in the previous elections, the north and east have always rendered their biggest support.

For instance, in the 1996 elections, former DP president general Dr Paul Kawanga Semogerere won overwhelmingly in the north, as did Besigye in the 2001 and 2006 elections.

The two regions also provide the bulk of opposition MPs. As the group's consultations continued, they agreed to include some Buganda politicians given the region's centrality.

"They are discussing with some MPs from Buganda whom they think can lobby Buganda politicians to work with them," a source said.

"They seem to be looking at something like what the late Prof [Dan Wadada] Nabudere had formed with [former Buganda Katikkiro Dan] Muliika," the source added.

After the 2011 elections, Nabudere, Muliika and Makerere law don Prof Joe Oloka-Onyango formed a think-tank they named the National Convention on Peace, Democracy and Good governance. They hoped to use it to rally the country for democratic reforms. Unfortunately, Nabudere died in 2014, before the group could do much.

TOO EARLY

Interviewed last week, Otto declined to discuss details of the group's plan. He told this writer that it was too early for them to speak to the media.

"This thing requires a little more preparation. I will not comment now," Otto said. "You people in the media are only interested in writing big headlines to sell your papers without thinking about the effect [on the other party]. I will not tell you anything for now."

Separately interviewed on April 1, Mafabi did not deny knowledge of the group but said he feared working with Mao.

"I can't work with Mao. He can't be trusted. He will always change," Mafabi said, before promising to get back to this writer and hanging.

Repeated calls and text messages to the DP president general went unanswered.