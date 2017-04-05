Tanzania: Power of the Written Word to Turn Lives Around

analysis

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus defines logos as a principle of order and knowledge. But for our purpose, we will use the definition of the Stoics who saw it as the generative principle of the universe.

Translated "The word", it signifies a comprehensive fiat of initiative. Elevated to the status of divinity, the word becomes personified into that animated essence of God, His instrument, which brings the cosmos into being. The first phrase uttered by God, "Let there be... " initiated creation. A powerful principle, logos contains all potentiality for things seen and unseen.

Philo made a distinction between "the spoken word" and "the word within." We may call the latter, intention. Therefore, we may say that all things created begin with intention, and without it, nothing would exist. So, to become creative, one must look beyond what there is, and imagine a new idea not expressed in words. Once we have thought, with intention to create, the word comes to life, filled with potentiality.

Without the formation of that new word, we remain on the ordinary plain, incapable of advancing beyond what exist. An invention therefore, is nothing but a new word, or one modified to represent a new object or concept.

Yet beyond this understanding, what does this mean on the ground? And how can we benefit from harnessing the power of intentions, or logos? These questions cause us to reflect on childhood, when an adult, recognising that the spark of intellect has been lit within a child, asks that child, "What do you wish to be when you are grown?"

That most consequential of questions sets the child upon an ocean of curiosity; yet, incapable of imagining, the infant will select from a list of words, or professions, which she admires: "a doctor", "a lawyer", "a policeman"; words which the child understands, and has seen manifested in people whom she knows.

The child would not have yet known how to define what those people represent in total, but she would have known enough to begin formulating a childish plan to become that word, animated.

This capacity of words to shape destinies is the micro-sociological input sustaining cultures. It fuels the path civilisation has taken. In fact, looking back, one will invariably discover that many who have changed the world did so by the power of logos: Buddha, Jesus, Muhammad, and Krishna, used words to establish their order.

In light of this discovery, what plans may we envision to harness the potentiality locked within logos? This is not a trivial pursuit for society depends upon the availability and utilisation of words. Though we have not classified it thus; but have used the more organised term, education, it is the word that governs our lives. Even so, education is merely the forging of words into specific disciplines; organising words into culture.

This process is vital but fragile, for civilisations have risen and fallen through the acquisition or loss of the word. Ancient Egypt understood this fragile principle, and guarded its secrets.

In fact, its Mystery System maintained a Secret Order. And to further protect their knowledge, they graded the lessons, and delivered them orally. In addition, they forbade their students from writing what they had learnt.

For five thousand years, the Egyptians prevented the Greeks from coming in. But after Persia invaded, they entered for their education. With Alexander's conquest, the Greeks pillaged the royal libraries, and converted the library at Alexandria into a research centre. Today we have a new and daring opportunity for renaissance through emphasising the utility of the logos. This utility would bring about transformation through a new paradigm, in which logos regains supremacy. Its elevation would cause a pandemic of awareness and renewal, similar to the emergence of Greece.

We embrace the word, and believe that our emphasis upon books will start a revolution in kind, the fruits of which will unfold enriching lives. To bring about this change, we propose a bold experiment.

We invite the country to join us in reading 50 books by the end of 2017; once this is accomplished we should notice a measurable shift in awareness, if not a greater appreciation for logos.

The writer is currently CEO of Grand Africa Literary Initiative (Gali).