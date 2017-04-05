East Africa: How Will the New Generation of Treaties Benefit Tanzania?

Dar es Salaam — When President John Magufuli came into power at the end of 2015, he may have sent mixed signals on what exactly would shape his new government's international relations policy after it took him nearly forever to embark on his maiden trip beyond the borders of Tanzania as President.

And when he finally set out on that much-expected journey, it was a 1,460km road trip to Kigali, Rwanda. That did little to stop tongues wagging in the country and across the region over where the fifth phase government really stood with regards to international relations - more so considering what many in the East African Community (EAC) had begun describing as a veiled "snub" of neighbours by Tanzania.

Yet behind the scenes, President Magufuli's government had started out on a diplomatic charm offensive that in the past few months has seen the State House in Dar es Salaam playing host to various heads of state and senior foreign government officials and signing deals covering diverse aspects of the economy.

This new generation of agreements were aimed at boosting and giving the much-needed fresh impetus to the industrialisation drive that the government embarked by attracting investment, spurring innovation and technological upgrading, and opening up market access for the exports of goods and services from the envisaged industry boom.

And last week, Tanzania struck its latest deal with Ethiopia, with the two nations agreeing to cooperate in 13 areas, mainly energy, water and aviation. In addition, the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his Tanzanian counterpart pledged to boost cooperation in tourism, agriculture, improving taxation systems, manufacturing, mining, education and sports.

With these, the total number of such bilateral agreements that President Magufuli's government has signed come to 54. The list of foreign nations to whose leaders Tanzania has recently played host and inked deals with include Rwanda, Turkey, India, Ethiopia, Zambia, DRC Congo and Morocco. Dr Magufuli has also been to Nairobi, Kenya, where he and President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed on a time line to start the construction of African Development Bank (AfDB)-funded two link roads meant to improve the movement of goods and people between the two countries.

Given the economic and socio-political shift that has occurred in the domestic and international scene,, Tanzania embarked on economic diplomacy - a shift from the traditional foreign policy.

The policy manifests itself in active international engagement as the country pursues its economic objectives, according to the ministry.

And Foreign Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga has said the fifth phase government would continue to actively pursue international engagement in pursuit of its economic objectives.

While there have been mixed reactions from various quarters on the real benefits of the agreements signed, economists and diplomats maintain that if fully exploited, the bilateral ties that Tanzania has signed has the potential to take the country to greater heights by stimulating the economy through facilitating mutual benefit.

Experts also note that the agreements will facilitate trade between Tanzania and its partners, help boost foreign currency reserves, create jobs, facilitate new types of foreign direct investment, advance the technology agenda and generally strengthen the services sector. More so, they can create a good environment for investment as manufacturers position themselves for markets created.

Some analysts are, however, quick to point out that any agreement between states can be a mixed blessing. In the case of Tanzania, the real benefits will largely depend on whether or not the fifth phase government has done a thorough homework before putting pen to paper. For instance, the government may need to have a critical look into how its new generation of agreements will advance its own agenda - as seen from various angles.

One of the areas that needs looking into is how these agreements with foreign nations will, in the short and long term, impact small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are less competitive. Granted, SMEs, which account for an estimated 95 per cent of firms in the country, will automatically gain.

Because small businesses are substantially less productive than large firms, it will be critical to address the constraints they face in order to raise productivity and reap the benefits of emerging trade opportunities with Tanzania's new partners.

Mr Ali Mufuruki, co-founder and chairman of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania, a policy dialogue forum that brings together more than 100 CEOs of leading companies in Tanzania, says it is not easy to state what exactly the country will benefit or stand to lose from these agreements unless one is privy to the contents thereof.

Walk cautiously

"One needs to know the content first, but I think the government looks into these agreements thoroughly before signing, and coming to the conclusion that they benefit the nation," he says.

But there are calls for the government to walk cautiously in its drive to engage the outside world.

Dr Abel Kinyondo, director of strategic research at Research on Poverty Alleviation (Repoa), a leading think-tank in Tanzania specialising in socio-economic issues, notes that there is always a danger of falling into the trap of signing agreements that in the future prove costly. Specifically, he urges the government to do a though homework before signing any agreement with developed countries, looking deeply into what exactly it wants out of any particular partnership.

"Mwalimu Julius Nyerere believed in the Non-aligned Movement, and other countries knew exactly what Tanzania wanted in dealing with it. This helps a lot in determining what works for you and what doesn't," he says.

Dr Kinyondo also notes that how much Tanzania will benefit from these agreements in the long run largely depends on an improved investment climate in the country, on how much trust its partners has in her and its place and role in the East African region.

A lecturer at the Centre for Foreign Relations, Mr Shoo Innocent, believes that the success of the kind of agreements Tanzania is entering into with foreign nations depends on the strength of its institutions of governance, and the role that the civil society plays.

"Signing such agreements is not the big deal; the issue is have we taken due caution? There is always a need to be careful. For example, we have the case of China providing us with low interest loans, which may benefit a few firms and people, but in the event that these facilities are abused, it is the next generation that will have to carry that debt burden," says Innocent.

Mr Mufuruki suggests that going forward, a good starting pointing for the media would be to revisit similar agreements that the fourth phase government signed, and gauge which ones worked and which ones have not.

Dr Kinyondo believes that bilateral agreements have greater advantages than regional deals, hence there are better prospects for Tanzania.

"For example, we have the contentious EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) issue in the East African Community, which Tanzania refused to sign because it would have hurt her national interests. When a bilateral agreement fails to work, it's easy to pull out."