Tanzania: New EALA Member Election Goes Through After Hurdles

Dodoma — Election of members to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) was on the right truck yesterday evening after hurdles that nearly blocked Opposition parties from participating in the process.

Earlier, Opposition parties did not qualify for the race as they could not meet some requirements but the clerk of the National Assembly, Dr Thomas Kashilila, declared that he was satisfied by the corrections made by the outfits and allowed the process to go on with all 20 candidates.

Members of Parliament from the opposition parties, Chadema and Civic United Front (CUF), tried to block the election of the CUF representatives following the party crisis which led to nominations by the rival sides but the Speaker ruled that all qualified.

While the camp under Chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba had submitted to Parliament three names for the competition, Secretary General Seif Sharif Hamad's side also proposed one name for the election.

Mr Thomas Malima who was contesting through CUF on the side of Prof Lipumba's nominations, withdrew his candidature in favour of Mr Habibu Mnyaa.

Parliament voted to elect nine representatives for the Eala representation in accordance with the East African Community treaty.

Competition

MPs were to elect two members from the category of women and there were four aspirants. They included Fancy Nkuhi, Happiness Mugalula, Happiness Lugiko and Zainab Kawawa.

They were also to elect two representatives from Zanzibar considering gender balance. However, there were four candidates including Dr Abdullah Makame, Mohammed Nuh, Mariam Ussi and Rabia Mohammed.

The third group was specifically for the opposition parties with two slots dedicated for Chadema and one post for CUF. Chadema nominated Ezekiel Wenje and Lawrence Masha while CUF nominated four aspirants including Habibu Mnyaa, Thomas Malima, Sonia Magogo and Twaha Taslima.

The fourth group will provide two representatives from the Tanzania Mainland. Candidates included Adam Kimbisa, Charles Makongoro Nyerere, Ngwalu Maghembe and Amringi Macha.