Tanzania/Algeria: Yanga Boosted for Alger Tie

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans have received a huge boost ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff, first leg match against MC Alger of Algeria on Saturday.

Burundian Amissi Tambwe and his Zimbabwean strike partner Donald Ngoma have returned to fitness and are in contention for a starting slot against the Algerian outfit at the National Stadium.

The two strikers have been struggling with injuries of late, but the new development will leave the Jangwani Street side supporters smiling broadly.

Yanga assistant head coach Juma Mwambusi confirmed to The Citizen yesterday that the strikers have resumed normal training with the first team and will likely be handed starting places come Saturday.

"Tambwe and Ngoma are back in the first team training and they are doing quite well. They look ready for the Alger match, but let's wait and see how they will fare until Friday," said the former Mbeya City trainer.

In their absence, Obrey Chirwa and Simon Msuva thrived upfront with both of them finding the back of the net severally.

The return of the duo means that Msuva and Chirwa will be deployed on the flanks where they will be feeding the fit-again marksmen.

Mwambusi, however, confirmed that Yanga will miss the services of Zimbabwean Thabani Kamusoko and Zambian Justin Zulu who are still on the treatment table.

"Kamusoko and Zulu are still a few days away before they can start training again, so they have been ruled out of the Saturday match," he said.

However, Mwambusi was optimistic that their void would be filled perfectly.

"We aren't worried by the absence of the duo because we have several players who deputise. I am confident that they will put up first class performance against Alger," he said.

MC Alger are expected in the country tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Msuva expressed his confidence that they will win the home leg, but admitted that the away leg, a week later, would be tough.