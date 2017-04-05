Tanzania: Parliament Elects 7 EALA Members As Chadema's Wenje, Masha Fail

Dodoma — The parliament has endorsed seven candidates for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) late last night as the opposition Chadema's candidates Lawrence Masha and Ezekiel Wenje were voted out.

Nine representatives are required from Tanzania to represent four groups of women (2), Zanzibar (2), opposition parties - 2 for Chadema and one for CUF - and 2 members from Tanzania mainland.

Chadema had nominated only two candidates to fill their vacancies. After a long tussle in the model of voting for the two candidates, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai ruled that Chadema's candidates should be elected using YES or NO for each of the two candidates.

In the results which were announced at around 1.10am, Mr Wenje garnered 124 YES votes with 174 NO votes while Mr Masha got 126 YES votes with 198.

Returning officer Dr Thomas Kashilila announced that there was no winner in the Chadema's category. CUF had three candidates and Mr Habib Mnyaa was announced the winner. Other candidates were Twaha Taslima who is currently serving in Eala and Sonia Magogo.

Chadema will now be required to nominate other candidates.

However, Chadema chairman Mr Freeman Mbowe said they will submit the same names as they believed these were the right candidates.

CUF's Taslima who is from Maalim Seif's camp said he will not give up.

Mr Mnyaa comes from Prof Lipumba's side.

Other winners

Dr Abdullah Makame and Ms Mariam Ussi Yahya were elected to represent Zanzibar while Ms Fancy Nkuhi and Ms Happiness Lugiko won in the women representative category.