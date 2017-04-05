Dodoma — A total of 63,819 households in the country have been removed from Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf)'s beneficiary list, minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service, Management and Good Governance) Angela Kairuki told the Parliament yesterday.

She said a special crackdown launched by the government last year established that most of the households on Tasaf's beneficiary list were not qualifying to benefit from it.

Ms Kairuki revealed the figure,, when responding to Mtabwe legislator Khalifa Issa, who wanted to know what criteria Tasaf was using to identify eligible households.

In his main question, the MP hinted also that the money channelled through Tasaf was inadequate compared to the actual poverty situation in rural areas and the skyrocketing of prices of food and other amenities, thus there was a need for the government to increase the amount.

She unveiled that the process of picking Tasaf's beneficiary households was marred by some technical faults among Tasaf coordinators and local government leaders.

She said during the crucial process, 91 Tasaf coordinators in different regions in the country were detected to have colluded with some local leaders to enlist unqualified households on the Tasaf's beneficiary list.

"We have hold them accountable in accordance with relevant regulations and we will continue dealing strictly with any unscrupulous public leaders, derailed government efforts to eradicate poverty in the county," she noted.

"Most of the eliminated households were those of public servants and businesspeople," she explained.

For his part, Iringa Urban legislator Peter Msingwa said the money injected by Tasaf into poor households through a cash transfer system won't achieve anticipated results to eradicate poverty from grassroots.

In his supplement question, Mr Msingwa wanted to know what steps had been taken to ensure Tasaf worked more realistically to enable its beneficiaries overcome poverty.

ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban) challenged the government to make sure Tasaf started providing its beneficiaries with key social protection cover.

Mr Kabwe asked the government why and when Tasaf would start providing health assurance to its beneficiaries.