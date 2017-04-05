5 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Nurse Arraigned Over Certificate Forgery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peti Siyame

Sumbawanga — Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa region has arraigned a former nurse Winfrida Ngulo, accusing her of academic certificate forgery and alteration of false documents.

The accused was serving as a nurse at Mkondo public dispensary in Kalambo District, Rukwa region. Deputy Regional PCCB Commander Chingoro Samamba told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that the accused appeared before Kalambo Magistrate's District Court last week.

Before trial magistrate Mgongolo Mgongolo, the accused denied the charges and was released on bail after she met the bail conditions. According to Mr Samamba, PCCB investigators' detected the accused using forged academic certificates during last year's verification exercise.

The case comes up for another mention on April 25, this year, with prosecution submitting that investigations into the matter have not been completed.

Tanzania

Why Jakaya Kikwete Got Hero's Welcome in Parliament

MPs from across the political divide yesterday cheered Retired President Jakaya Kikwete for ten minutes in Parliament,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.