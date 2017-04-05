Tanzania: Nurse Arraigned Over Certificate Forgery

Sumbawanga — Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa region has arraigned a former nurse Winfrida Ngulo, accusing her of academic certificate forgery and alteration of false documents.

The accused was serving as a nurse at Mkondo public dispensary in Kalambo District, Rukwa region. Deputy Regional PCCB Commander Chingoro Samamba told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that the accused appeared before Kalambo Magistrate's District Court last week.

Before trial magistrate Mgongolo Mgongolo, the accused denied the charges and was released on bail after she met the bail conditions. According to Mr Samamba, PCCB investigators' detected the accused using forged academic certificates during last year's verification exercise.

The case comes up for another mention on April 25, this year, with prosecution submitting that investigations into the matter have not been completed.