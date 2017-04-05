Tanzania: Custody Clause Allegedly Favours Women, Bunge Told

Dodoma — The father has rights of having custody of a child after attaining the age of seven years upon separation of a couple, but subject to the best interests of the child concerned, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said that it is presumed under the Child Act No. 21 of 2009 that the child could receive best parental care if he or she remains with the mother.

However, the minister clarified that the circumstances could change on the opinion of the court that it would be for the best interest of that child to remain with one of his or her parents upon attaining such age.

The minister was answering a supplementary question by Bhangwaji Meisuria (Chakwa-CCM), who expressed his concern on some incidences where male parents were being denied rights of custody of the child even after attaining the statutory age of seven years.

To add more weight on the matter, the Ministry's Deputy Minister Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla told the august House that impregnating a girl was not enough evidence to show that the one who did so is the father of the new born.

According to the deputy minister, apart from introducing himself to the family concerned, the purported father was also required to follow either customary or other available legal procedures for him to become a legitimate parent of the would be child.

He pointed out that the father is to provide services to the pregnant woman and later provide parental rights to the child upon delivery of the mother.

In the basic question, the MP had explained that there has been a tendency upon separation of a couple for the mother to remain with children and deny the father rights to even visiting them. He, therefore, wanted to know where the male parent could get such rights.

The deputy minister said that the Child Act No. 21 of 2009 takes into consideration the whole concept relating to provision of parental care, child services and custody from parents, guardians and the government in general.

He said that section 7 (i) of the Act provide rights to the child to stay with either of his or her parents, while section 26 (i) provided the rights of the child in case of separation of the couple.

The deputy minister pointed out further that there were procedures a parent is required to follow in case he or she is denied rights of visiting the child under custody of one of his or her parents.

According to him, the complainant is to report to the social welfare office in the council where that parent having the custody of the child lives for resolution of the dispute, and where no solution is found the aggrieved party may resort for court action.