5 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Eyes Korean Technology in Sustainable Use of Natural Resources

By Ludovick Kazoka

Tanzania is ready to borrow a leaf from Korea's economic growth model that uses natural resources in a sustainable manner towards industrialisation with minimal environmental risks.

Korea embraced the Green Growth Initiative towards a vision of 'Low Carbon, Green Growth' as the core of the country's new vision on the 60th anniversary of the founding nation.

Minister of State in Vice President's Office, Union Matters and Environment, January Makamba said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the government will promote sectors that have the most potential for job creation and capable of addressing resource efficiency and environment.

"As we move towards industrialisation within the next ten years, we'll also be in the forefront in bringing about Green Growth through resource efficiency policies and strategies," said the minister at the opening of the fourth Korean Green Growth Annual event in the city.

The initiative is currently executed jointly by the Korean Green Growth Trust Fund and the World Bank. Both partners share a common goal to reduce poverty and promote shared economic prosperity in environmentally responsible and socially inclusive way.

Mr Makamba said there was a lot to learn from Korea, pointing out that the East Asian nation has become a leading global force in promoting green growth as a new development paradigm.

"We also envisage having one industry's waste becoming another's raw material," he observed.

Mr Makamba noted that the government will ensure that Green Growth catalyses investment and innovations which underpin sustainable growth and give rise to new economic opportunities while taking full account of the social consequences of greening the growth dynamic economies.

"We all understand that green growth is not a replacement of sustainable development agenda but rather ensures that natural resource assets can deliver their full economic potential on a sustainable manner," he observed.

Korean Strategy and Finance Vice Minister, Mr Song Eon-Seog, noted that Korea was holding its Annual Korea Green Growth Event for the first time in Africa to showcase progress made in various countries in turning green growth concepts into viable solutions for developing countries.

"The event will introduce green growth examples as Addis Ababa's innovative capacity building programme for green cities, Tanzania's use of emerging technologies such as electric unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to advance mapping, flood response and environmental management," he said.

