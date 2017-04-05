5 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Killed After Invading Sudhir's Neighbour in Kololo

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — An unidentified man was killed on Wednesday morning after raiding a home at Kaggwa Close in Kololo, a Kampala suburb.

Mr Michael Kasigire, Kira Division Police Commander (DPC), said the man attacked a home belonging to a one Obadia, a neighbour of city mogul Sudhir Rupaleria at about 4 am.

He said the suspect beat security and went up to Mr Obadia's bedroom with a torch and a long screw driver.

"Mr Obadia woke up only to see a man on top of him, pointing a screw and a torch to his face. He pulled out his pistol that was under the pillow and fired in the air," Mr Kasigire said.

Police said the suspect got scared and tried to escape. Mr Obadia called for police back up as he chased after the intruder inside the house. His armguard joined the chase.

According to Mr Kasigire, the guard shot the suspect in the leg as he jumped over the balcony.

"He hit his back on the balcony and died instantly. He was donning an underwear and had smeared his body with oil so that he could not be easily trapped by the barbed wire fence," Mr Kasigire said.

Scene of crime officers examined the suspect's body before taking it to the city mortuary.

