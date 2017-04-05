Liberia: Prosecution Delays Trial

The Government of Liberia, the chief prosecutor in the ongoing corruption case involving Cllr. Varney Sherman, Alex Tyler, Sable Mining, has beg the court to reschedule the trial.

"The state begs to inform court that on our last sitting ruling on the motion to rescind (withdraw) assigned for Tuesday same the 4th of April 2017, that basic steps to be taken thereafter is conditioned upon the ruling", the prosecution noted.

"We are aware that all parties are entitled to a fair trial, therefore, being a party respectfully request the court to reschedule today's hearing to tomorrow following the ruling on the motion to rescind," the state said.

However, the motion of the state was resisted by the defense counsels on grounds that it was meant to delay and baffle justice. Indicating further that the application did not have any legal ground for which the trial of the case must not continue as ruling sought to be rescinded were delivered on the 20th of March 2017 at the time of prosecution when the first witness testified and cross examined.

Cllr. Johnny Momoh on behalf of defendant Alex Tyler prayed to the court to deny the request made by the state as the motion to rescind cannot be ground for the prosecution to not parade her third witness out of 26 witnesses.

He said, "Prosecution with all the materials and financial resources at its disposal should be ready at all times to prosecute all matters before the court as in the instant case".

"The request made by prosecution is done in bad faith and only intended to delay and baffle justice in violation of Co-defendant's J. Alex Tyler constitutional and statutory right to speedy trial," Cllr. Momoh indicated.

In furtherance, counsel for co-defendant Richard Tolbert also mentioned that the motion filed by the state was made in bad faith and was not supported by law, adding that the court is cognizant of law.

Cllr. Syrenius Cephas said his client is eager to face his excusers; the prosecutor must as a matter of law proceed with these proceedings without any further delay.

Moreover, the counsels for defendants Cllr. Sherman, Eugene Shannon and other also prayed to the court to dismiss the request made by prosecution.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge at the Criminal Court "C" Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay granted the motion of prosecution considering the fact that it is not legal. Judge Gbeisay said, "The court does not see any legal or factual basis for the prosecution's request that it perfectly agreed to the defendant's contention".

"The fact of the matter is though the defendants in the dock are on bail but they are not freed and at total liberty to live the life they will chose to live, for instance, to engage in business transaction outside of this court, to travel abroad for family, medical business etc," he said.

"It is on the basis of this rationale that the writer of the constitution entitled the defendant to a speedy trial, this court hopes and prays that the prosecution will take note of that," the judge noted.

He ruled further that "it is the prosecution that accused, charged and indicted the defendants and it is the prosecution that is producing witness at the moment for this court to remain neutral for its co-neutrality to be enjoyed by all parties and this being the first of its request, this court will bent over and backward to grant the prosecution request in spite of the fact that it lacks legal substance".

"Wherefore, prosecution request is hereby ordered and granted and that the defendants' resistance though supported by law is hereby noted and the resistance not sustained," judge Gbeisay ruled.