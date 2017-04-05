Tanzania: Modern Technology Vital for Industrial Development

Manufacturers can take the industrial sector to the next level through efficient use of modern technology, the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Executive Director, Mr Leodegar Tenga, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"The technology use in the manufacturing sector's value chain could lead to improved productivity and high quality goods that meet the global standards," he said at the press briefing ahead of the President's Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) scheduled for Saturday this week.

Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan will grace the PMAYA annual event that has been organised by the CTI in partnership with Bank M Tanzania, the main sponsor for the second year in a row.

He said technological investment is needed for long-term and sustained industrialization as a driver for economic development.

Mr Tenga said the PMAYA aims to recognize and appreciate the industrial sector's important role in Tanzania's economic development process. For the past twelve consecutive years, CTI has been staging the most prestigious members' event covering all sectors of production and services.

"This year's competition has been improved to include Energy Efficiency Award that will act as an opportunity to publicise the industrial energy efficiency actions across the country," he said.

In a bid to widen participation this year, non-members have been involved to make the contest competitive.