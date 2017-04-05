Tanzania: Korean Investors Invited to Develop Industries

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has invited South Korean investors to invest in the industrial sector and pledged the government would continue to improve investment climate.

Speaking to the South Korean investment council's delegation at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Ms Hassan said the ongoing investment in the industrial sector would play vital role in boosting the national income and job creation to Tanzanians.

Tanzania has plenty investment opportunities in both mainland and Zanzibar for local and foreign investors to capitalise, she said.

Ms Hassan said she was impressed by the programme of the South Korean investors that seeks to improve women rights in the country and welcomed the Korean women community to visit Tanzania.

Tanzanians who pursued their studies in Korea have championed and organised the tour of the South Korean investors to Tanzania in an effort to support the fifth phase government in building industrial economy in garment industries, energy sector, agriculture, arts, culture and sports.

The chairman of the South Korean investment council in Tanzania Mr Kakono David said building the industrial economy will speed up economic growth with the investors starting to explore investment opportunities in Ilemela District, Mwanza Region.